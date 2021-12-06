Asian Stock Market: Drifts lower as stimulus hopes battle Evergrande woes

- Asian shares trade mixed, mostly lower, as Fed, Evergrande-linked fears combat hopes of easy money, Omicron cure.
- PBOC ready for RRR cut, RBA is likely announcing status-quo whereas Japan braces for record fiscal stimulus.
- US jobs data fails to tame Fed hawks, US inflation eyed.
- US Treasury yields, stock futures consolidate recent losses amid quiet week-start.
Asia equities fail to track the US and European stock futures during sluggish Monday morning as fears from China’s Evergrande and Fed rate hike woes jostle with hopes of cure to the South African covid variant and stimulus chatters.
That said, the MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 0.60% but Japan’s Nikkei 225 marks 0.37% intraday loss heading into the European session.
China’s struggling real-estate firm Evergrande is again in the news as it approaches the deadline for a $82.5 million payment. Ahead of Monday’s day-end deadline, Evergrande said, per Reuters, that it could not guarantee enough funds for coupon repayment. Following that, ANZ said, “China’s Premier Keqiang promised a Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) cut to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), without specifying the date, – on the same day Evergrande filed a warning of default risk and possible restructuring.”
The same challenges market sentiment as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng drops over 1.0%, drowned by a 12% slump to the lowest since 2010 by shares of the Evergrande Group. However, Chinese equities tread water, mildly bid of late, whereas those from South Korea copy the moves.
That said, Australia’s ASX 200 struggles to justify by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s optimism ahead of tomorrow’s RBA meeting while NZX 50 drops 0.90% amid firmer Treasury yields and fresh covid woes at home.
Moving on, South Korea’s KOSPI and Indonesia’s IDX Composite stay mildly bid but India’s BSE Sensex drops 0.40% amid a jump in the Omicron cases in India during the weekend.
On a broader front, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.45% intraday and the US 10-year Treasury yields gain four basis points (bps) to 1.38% by the press time. It’s worth noting that the Wall Street benchmarks closed negative while the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped around 10 basis points (bps) to 1.35%, the lowest since late September, the previous day. The recent consolidation in the market also takes clues from hopes of finding a cure to the South African covid variant, dubbed as Omicron, as well as chatters that the COVID-19 variant is less dangerous than initially feared.
Moving on, updates over Japan’s covid stimulus, Evergrande and Omicron may entertain traders amid a light calendar day.
Read: Yields, S&P 500 Futures lick wounds amid sluggish session, coronavirus eyed
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears flirt with 1.1300 as USD tracks firmer yields
EUR/USD is holding lower ground below 1.1300 as the US dollar rebounds with the Treasury yields amid a mixed market mod. ECB’s Lagarde pushes back reflation fears, US NFP data fails to dash hawkish Fed bias. Omicron updates and Fed sentiment to lead the way amid a quiet start to the week.
GBP/USD: Bears stepping with eyes on 1.32 the figure
GBP/USD was pressured throughout the month of Novermber and there remains a focus on the downside as the DXY firms in the open taking out hourly resistance. The pound has made a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and printed a tweezer top on the hourly chart. The price is breakin gthe trendline support and testing the horizontal support at the time of writing.
Gold bears to test bulls’ commitments at critical resistance Premium
Gold price staged an impressive turnaround on the final trading day of the week, rebounding near $20 from near four-week troughs of $1,762 reached last Thursday. The move was largely seen as chart-driven, with a technical bounce seen after the recent downward spiral.
Cardano price eyes 25% gains as on-chain metrics signal recovery
Cardano price is consolidating after a swift recovery from the December 4 flash crash. Investors can expect the next leg to set up a higher high and flip the narrative bullish. Moreover, on-chain metrics for ADA also suggest that this move is possible.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?