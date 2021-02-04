Asian Stock Market: Consolidates recent gains amid cautious sentiment, quiet markets

- Asian stocks trim weights amid pre-NFP trading lull.
- US stimulus, covid vaccine optimism fades as retail frenzy regains attention.
- Aussie trade numbers, GT news conveying US support for “One China” should have added to the risks.
Asian equities fizzle out the latest upside momentum ahead of Thursday’s European session. The risks got sold off recently as traders turn cautious ahead of this week’s key data/events, today’s BOE and Friday’s US NFP data. Also challenging the mood could be expectations of retail rush round 2.0 due to the latest steps from Robinhood.
The mood could be ascertained from MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, currently down 0.73% intraday, as well as Japan’s Nikkie 225 that drops 0.87% to 28,400 by press time.
Australia’s ASX 200 and New Zealand’s NZX 50 follow the suit with around 0.80% losses on a day. In doing so, Australia’s upbeat Trade Balance for December and recently jumped odds of no rate cuts from the RBNZ seemed to have played a little role.
Also on the positive side was the US House Democrats’ victory in pushing President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion covid relief package to the Senate. Further, Global Times’ news suggesting that the US supports One-China Policy, as well as global vaccine news, play positive tunes that were mostly ignored.
The reason to blame could be Thursday’s meeting to discuss the latest market frenzy by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The fears grew after news that Robinhood, the trading terminal which played a key role in the Gamestop-led saga, increased trading limits for the embattled stocks. Furthermore, the Bank of England’s (BOE) Quarterly Inflation Report (QIR) and the monthly employment data from the US, up for publishing on Friday, also challenge the sentiment.
Even so, stocks in China trade mixed while those from Indonesia print 0.50% gains. India’s BSE Sensex is mildly offered while South Korea’s KOSPI has become the region’s biggest loser.
On a broader scale, the US 10-year Treasury yields struggle to keep the steepest run-up in seven years whereas the S&P 500 Futures reverse early-day gains to snap a three-day uptrend.
Looking forward, fresh market frenzy may weigh on sentiment but US stimulus chatters can challenge the bears’ entry.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces rejection near 0.7650 as USD tracks yields higher
AUD/USD turns south below 0.7650, as the US dollar picks up bids amid higher Treasury yields The aussie remains underpinned by upbeat Australian trade data and the risk-on market mood. Focus shifts to the US jobs data and key RBA events.
Gold refreshes 13-day low, eyes key support above $1,800
Gold stands on slippery ground, drops for the third day. The yellow metal has been declining following its early week failures to cross the 21-day SMA. January’s “double top” formation adds to the upside filters.
Ethereum records new all-time high as FOMO kicks in
ETH/USD bulls are unstoppable while refreshing the record top around $1,700 during early Thursday. The altcoin is on a four-day uptrend after the previous day’s rally that crossed a key resistance line. Ascending trend line from Sep stops ETH sellers, for now.
GME recovers ground as SEC goes hunting
Shares in Gamestop staged a recovery on Wednesday after a horrible session on Tuesday. Gamestop rallied back above $100, up nearly 15%. Reuters reported that according to S3 partners the number of shares shorted in Gamestop (GME) rose slightly on Tuesday.
US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, recedes to the 90.15/10 band following earlier 2021 tops around 90.30.