Asian Stock Market: Bears keeping reins on Evergrande, growth chatters

- Asian markets print losses led by China, Hong Kong on Evergrande woes.
- Fears of untimely rate hikes to weigh on the nascent growth exert additional downside pressure.
- Bonds, gold price gain but DXY fails to cheer the safe-haven status.
Asian shares remain on the back foot, with China and Hong Kong dropping the most, heading into Thursday’s European session. While portraying the mood, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 0.60% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 stays depressed around 29,689 by the press time.
Evergrande’s decision to sell its entire stake in HengTen Networks Group Ltd, that too at a hefty loss, propel the bearish bias as this becomes the first time the China-based company marked panic. Adding to the woes was losses of Chinese tech giants backed by the news that another firm from Beijing, namely Yango, struggles to pay a bond coupon.
Amid these plays, stocks in China and Hong Kong are down over 1.0% while Japan’s Nikkei can’t cheer the stimulus news. Japan's economic stimulus package will likely require fiscal spending of around 55.7 trillion yen ($488 billion) due to huge amounts of cash payouts, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.
Elsewhere, New Zealand’s NZX 50 follows the suit with the strong RBNZ Inflation Expectations data for Q4. However, Australia bucks the trend amid optimism towards economic growth following the latest unlocks. On the same line was Indonesia’s IDX Composite as investors brace for another dovish halt by the Bank Indonesia.
India’s BSE Sensex drops near 0.75% at the latest amid growth fears as Fedspeak can’t tame reflation woes and hints at the tighter monetary policies going forward. The conditions, if witnessed, could be severe as the global economy isn’t yet out of the woods and the COVID-19 cases jump back in certain areas of Europe.
On a broader front, US 10-year Treasury yields and the US Dollar Index (DXY) extend the previous day’s pullback from the multi-day peak whereas gold prices fade the latest gains. It should be noted, however, that the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains by the press time.
Looking forward, central bankers and chatters concerning China, as well as Evergrande and stimulus, will be the key to follow for fresh impulse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1300 as US dollar recovers with yields
EUR/USD is easing towards 1.1350, stalling the bounce from 16-month lows, as the US dollar recovers in tandem with the Treasury yields. The market mood remains tepid amid persistent inflation woes and Fed's tightening calls. US Jobless Claims, Fedspeak in focus.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3500 on Brexit, BOE rate hike concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3500, retreating from weekly highs. The pair consolidates amid a cautious mood, the US dollar bounce and looming Brexit concerns while BOE rate hike expectations keep the downside cushioned.
Gold: Falling yields could fuel a sustained break above $1,878
Gold bulls gather strength to break higher towards the $1,900 mark. The 10-year US Treasury yields breached 1.60%, DXY correction likely to extend. Gold price yearns for a daily closing above this key $1,878 barrier.
MATIC price to trigger a 25% comeback rally soon
MATIC price shows no directional bias as it hovers above the trading range’s midpoint at $1.8. Investors can expect Polygon to make a 25% move in either direction and face significant barriers. The RSI skews odds in favor of bulls, suggesting a retest of $2.06.
Central Banks can’t fix the most pressing problems leading to inflation
We get housing data today and tomorrow. At a guess, energy costs and speculation about the Fed nominations will lead the news. As noted above, there is chatter about the US and China getting together to release supplies from their respective strategic reserves. We say “when pigs fly.”