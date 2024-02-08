Share:

Arm Holdings stock trades up as much as 60% in its best daily performance yet.

ARM stock closed on Thursday up 48% due to a hefty increase guidance.

New V9 technology is expected to double royalty payments.

Arm Holdings beat consensus on both the top and bottom lines in fiscal Q3.

Arm Holdings’s (ARM) very first earnings call as a public company was none other than a smash hit. ARM stock blasted off as much as 60% on Thursday after the semiconductor architecture firm revised its outlook higher for the fiscal year during its fiscal third-quarter earnings call. The company is attempting to grow out of its smartphone niche, and the market so far loves the vision.

ARM stock closed up 47.9% at $113.89 on Thursday but traded as high as $126.59 earlier in the session. The stock closed at $77.01 on Wednesday before the company released their results. Not too long ago, on September 14, 2023, the company was listed on the stock market by its majority owner, Softbank, and began trading at $56.10.

The broader market was largely subdued on Thursday as morning session weakness gave way to afternoon buying. The S&P 500 closed up 0.06%, while the NASDAQ Composite advanced 0.24%.

Arm Holdings stock earnings news

Though much of the hoopla on Thursday was due to management’s more bullish outlook for the year, the third-fiscal quarter was nothing to scoff at either. For the quarter ending in December, Arm Holdings earned $0.29 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) on revenue of $824 million. That amounted to a 4-cent beat on EPS and a $61 million beat on revenue.

Revenue still grew a measured 14% from a year ago, but the consensus beat showed the market that prior skepticism over Arm’s future was misplaced.

The more significant fact was that management now expects between $3.16 billion and $3.21 billion in full fiscal year sales. The consensus from Wall Street until now has been $3.02 billion. This means that the current quarter ending in March, the last of the fiscal year, is now expected to see sales rise more than $100 million from the prior consensus of $778 million.

Earnings are also expected to gain above earlier forecasts. Management now sees a midpoint of $1.22 per share for the full fiscal year, whereas Wall Street had been expecting a range between $1.00 and $1.10.

Traders were greatly persuaded by CEO Rene Haas’s explanation that Arm’s new V9 architecture will double royalty payments from that of its predecessor technology. Arm earns much of its revenue from licensing its chip IP to other chip designers like Nvidia (NVDA) and Intel (INTC). In addition, Haas said new uses for its technology required more computing cores per device, which would also accrue nicely toward larger royalty payments.

In effect, Haas said that smartphones, once its specific mainstay, now accounted for just a third of company revenue, while new areas like automotive and servers were large growth centers for Arm Holdings.