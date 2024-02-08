- Arm Holdings stock trades up as much as 60% in its best daily performance yet.
- ARM stock closed on Thursday up 48% due to a hefty increase guidance.
- New V9 technology is expected to double royalty payments.
- Arm Holdings beat consensus on both the top and bottom lines in fiscal Q3.
Arm Holdings’s (ARM) very first earnings call as a public company was none other than a smash hit. ARM stock blasted off as much as 60% on Thursday after the semiconductor architecture firm revised its outlook higher for the fiscal year during its fiscal third-quarter earnings call. The company is attempting to grow out of its smartphone niche, and the market so far loves the vision.
ARM stock closed up 47.9% at $113.89 on Thursday but traded as high as $126.59 earlier in the session. The stock closed at $77.01 on Wednesday before the company released their results. Not too long ago, on September 14, 2023, the company was listed on the stock market by its majority owner, Softbank, and began trading at $56.10.
The broader market was largely subdued on Thursday as morning session weakness gave way to afternoon buying. The S&P 500 closed up 0.06%, while the NASDAQ Composite advanced 0.24%.
Arm Holdings stock earnings news
Though much of the hoopla on Thursday was due to management’s more bullish outlook for the year, the third-fiscal quarter was nothing to scoff at either. For the quarter ending in December, Arm Holdings earned $0.29 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) on revenue of $824 million. That amounted to a 4-cent beat on EPS and a $61 million beat on revenue.
Revenue still grew a measured 14% from a year ago, but the consensus beat showed the market that prior skepticism over Arm’s future was misplaced.
The more significant fact was that management now expects between $3.16 billion and $3.21 billion in full fiscal year sales. The consensus from Wall Street until now has been $3.02 billion. This means that the current quarter ending in March, the last of the fiscal year, is now expected to see sales rise more than $100 million from the prior consensus of $778 million.
Earnings are also expected to gain above earlier forecasts. Management now sees a midpoint of $1.22 per share for the full fiscal year, whereas Wall Street had been expecting a range between $1.00 and $1.10.
Traders were greatly persuaded by CEO Rene Haas’s explanation that Arm’s new V9 architecture will double royalty payments from that of its predecessor technology. Arm earns much of its revenue from licensing its chip IP to other chip designers like Nvidia (NVDA) and Intel (INTC). In addition, Haas said new uses for its technology required more computing cores per device, which would also accrue nicely toward larger royalty payments.
In effect, Haas said that smartphones, once its specific mainstay, now accounted for just a third of company revenue, while new areas like automotive and servers were large growth centers for Arm Holdings.
Semiconductor stocks FAQs
What is a semiconductor?
A semiconductor is a term for various types of computer chips. Officially called semiconductor devices, these computer chips rely on semiconductor materials like silicon and gallium arsenide to process the electrical current that produces the modern world of computing. They come in many shapes, sizes, enhancements and configurations such as diodes, transistors and integrated circuits to more complicated applications like DRAM memory, simple processors and even GPUs.
What types of semiconductor companies are there?
First, there are the pure chip designers, such as Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom and Qualcomm. These companies use sophisticated software to design and test chips. Second, there are the equipment manufacturers that provide the machines necessary to build computer chips. These include ASML and Lam Research. Then, there are foundries that manufacture the chips. These include Taiwan Semiconductor and GlobalFoundries. Last of all are the integrated device manufacturers who design their own chips and additionally manufacture themselves. These include Samsung and Intel.
What is Moore’s Law?
It is the observation that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles every two years. The “law” is named after Gordon Moore, who founded Fairchild Semiconductor and later Intel. The doubling is possible due to the shrinking size of process nodes or parts in the computer chip. In 1971 the advanced commercial manufacturing had reached 10 microns in width. In 1987 semiconductor technology had advanced to 800 nanometers in width. By 1999, this process had moved to 180 nanometers. By 2007, the size had dropped to 32 nanometers, and this fell all the way to 3 nanometers in 2022, which is close to the size of human DNA.
How large is the semiconductor industry?
In 2022, the global semiconductor industry had revenues just under $600 billion. In total, the industry shipped 1.15 trillion semiconductor units in 2021. The leading nations involved in the semiconductor supply chain are Taiwan, the United States, China, the Netherlands, South Korea, Japan and Israel.
Arm Holdings stock forecast
It can be quite difficult to predict future price action when a stock like Arm Holdings spikes with this intensity so suddenly. But the Fibonacci Extension below gives us some likely levels to watch. These are levels that volatile stock tend to respect.
ARM stock began the day just above the 161.8% Fibonacci at $94 before shooting up to the daily high of $126.59. The daily candle shows a large wick on top of the daily candle as traders took their profits in the afternoon. That wick does not necessarily signify resistance above the daily close, but some traders will see it that way.
ARM stock closed between two important Fibonaccis, the 261.8% Fibo at $108.14 and the 361.8% Fibo at $122.97. Expect ARM stock to trade within these confines until a further catalyst emerges.
ARM daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.0800 after US CPI revisions
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains slightly below 1.0800 in the American session on Friday. Following the downward revision to the monthly December CPI print, the US Dollar struggles to gather strength and helps the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2600 as USD fails to gather strength
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate above 1.2600 on Friday as the US Dollar finds it difficult to stay resilient against its major rivals. The data from the US showed that the monthly CPI increase for December got revised lower to 0.2% from 0.3%.
Gold retreats below $2,030 as US yields push higher
Gold retreated below $2,030 after spiking toward $2,040 with the immediate reaction to US inflation revisions. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds comfortably above 4.1%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gain traction.
Bitcoin rises ahead of schedule
The crypto market capitalisation has hit new highs since 12th January, passing the $1.75 trillion mark. The market has confidently moved into a state of greed, which we also last saw a month ago.
Key events in developed markets next week
The main data highlights in the US next week will be the release of core inflation data along with retail sales, which are expected to come in soft given auto sale numbers. In the UK, keep an eye out for a flurry of data releases including services inflation and wage growth.