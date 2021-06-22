Are Sector Rotation & Leadership back to Tech & Growth Stocks? [Video]

The chart below clearly showed Nasdaq has outperform while Dow is the weakest since 2 weeks ago.

Rotation has been back to Tech/growth since around 2 weeks ago where I covered the bottomed out growth stocks in the post.

Having said that, it is too early to conclude if the leadership is back to tech/growth since it could just be catch up for them while “value” is getting a bit pricey…

Market Update

It is clear that NASDAQ has been very resilient last week during the broad market correction where it is the only index that closed slightly up (+ 0.35%) while the other 3 indices dropped 2–4.5%.

Having said that, not all tech stocks are bullish. Software (Ticker: IGV) and Internet (Ticker: FDN) sectors are the outperformers to focus on together with Solar (Ticker: Tan) and Clean Energy (PBW) sectors.

Watch the video below to find out the 3 stocks that are showing strength and flashing bullish signals for more upside ahead. Pay attention to how you can participate the up turn with simple breakout trading straetgy.