Apple (AAPL) Stock Price and Forecast: Why is Apple stock falling

- Apple stock underperforms on a green day for the overall market.
- AAPL shares close down just over half of one percent at $145.40.
- Apple releases earnings next week on July 27.
Apple stock continues to trade in a largely sideways range ahead of the big earnings report next week. While the shares have had a powerful run for much of the second half of June and into July it now looks as if the momentum is beginning to wane. Yesterday we cautioned on Apple and commented on the lack of momentum now evident ahead of the earnings release next week. Nothing it seems has changed and yesterday's price action merely confirms our thesis.
The move to record highs had been fueled by relative underperformance versus other big tech FAANG stocks and by a turnaround in the Nasdaq as yields dumped and inflation fears melted away. Apple had seen Facebook (FB), AMZN, and Alphabet (GOOGL) make new highs while it had lagged behind. Eventually, it roused and pushed through the old all-time highs at $145.09 to just about hit $150.
Apple key statistics
|Market Cap
|$2.44 trillion
|Enterprise Value
|$2.1 trillion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|32
|
Price/Book
|38
|Price/Sales
|9
|Gross Margin
|40%
|Net Margin
|23%
|EBITDA
|$100 billion
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|Buy $159
Apple stock forecast
Ok so FXStreet called the bounce on Tuesday after the drubbing on Monday and then yesterday called for caution. Can we get three in a row? It appears caution is still the main dominant theme ahead of results next week and we cannot see this changing. So there is no strong prediction to be made.
Our three reasons for caution outlines yesterday, namely
1. A gap had been created from Friday to Monday that has now been filled.
2. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remains poised to cross into bearish territory, so keep a close eye on this.
3. Earnings next week mean the direction will be choppy until then.
These remain in play. Apple stock is sitting right on its 9-day moving average indicating indecision in the short term while the MACD still looks poised to crossover.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
