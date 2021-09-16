- Apple event passes without event for the stock.
- AAPL stock was sideways for much of Wednesday.
- Apple now stalling below all-time highs.
Apple stock traded lightly for much of Wednesday's session despite a strong product launch announced at its event day on September 14. The company announced a new iPhone with a much longer battery life, a bone of contention for many smartphone users. The new Apple iPhone will have up to 2.5 times more battery than its predecessor and also comes with a new camera and chip for faster processing. Apple also announced a new Apple Watch with a slightly larger face design and a new iPad with some new features such as a USB-C port and 5G capability. As ever the launch was slick and smooth, a hallmark of Apple presentations, but despite this the stock market was unimpressed and AAPL stock closed up a modest 0.6% yesterday to $149.03. This was actually an underperformance by the stock as the major indices closed up nearer to 1% higher. Goldman Sachs has come out after the event to say the new launches are not making them rethink their forecasts and estimates. Many investors had been hoping the stock would get another push after the event.
Apple 15-minute chart
Yesterday the stock opened lower before playing catch up for most of the day, pretty much in line with the main indices but all the time slightly lagging their performance.
Apple key statistics
|Market Cap
|$2.5 trillion
|Enterprise Value
|$2.3 trillion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|29
|
Price/Book
|38
|Price/Sales
|9
|Gross Margin
|41%
|Net Margin
|25%
|EBITDA
|$112 billion
|52 week low
|$103.10
|52 week high
|$157.26
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
Buy $166.7
Apple stock forecast
The stock still looks bearish in the short term when checking out the daily chart below. The long-term trend is obviously a different matter given how strongly the stock has performed since pandemic lows in March 2020, but the recent turn lower from all-time highs should concern short-term traders. Apple has retraced below the short-term moving averages, which we like to use as a guide to short-term sentiment. Now the stock has fallen to find suport at our trendline, which has been working quite nicely since July. This support is also close to the key level of $141.67. Below there a break can accelerate rapidly due to a lack of volume. Breaking $144.50 is probably going to be the last chance to hold it. Otherwise Apple will break $141.67 and then should move quickly to $134.
FXStreet view: Neutral at current levels, bullish above $155, bearish below $144.50.
FXStreet trading ideas: Buy around $147 with a stop at $145. Buy at $134 with a stop at $130. Buy at $124 with a stop at $120. Buy a $135 put on a break of $141.67 for one-week expiration as we would likely see a sharp acceleration due to lack of volume as discussed above. This needs to be done just as the stock is about to break as the move may be sharp, meaning the put will go up in price quickly if you are not quick enough.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 ahead of Lagarde, US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18 as a worsening market mood benefits the safe-haven dollar. ECB President Lagarde is set to speak later on. US Retail Sales are projected to show another month of falls.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.38 ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, down from higher levels, as concerns about global growth weigh on sentiment. The UK government reshuffle had no impact on markets. US retail sales are eyed.
XAU/USD slides back closer to $1,780 area/monthly lows
Gold extended the previous day's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second successive session on Thursday.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready for new bull run
Shiba Inu gets listed on Binance.US, SHIB price recovers from the loss posted over the past week. The Shiba-Inu-themed token is one of the top 10 most mentioned cryptos on Twitter alongside BTC, ETH, DOGE, ADA.
US August Retail Sales Preview: Can gold turn bullish on a weak print?
The US Census Bureau will publish the Retail Sales report for August on Thursday, September 16, at 1230 GMT. Following July's contraction of 1.1%, investors expect sales to decline by 0.8% in August.