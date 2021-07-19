- Apple stock retreats from record highs at $150.
- AAPL releases Q3 results on July 27.
- Broad markets continue to sell off on Monday.
Apple stock remains in a strong bullish uptrend, but the short-term end goal looks a bit more questionable now that the broader market has turned around. We are now behind the most bullish time of the year, the first two months of July, and heading into results season with some high valuations. Can they be sustained? The investment banks certainly produced strong results, and soon it will be the turn of the tech titans. However, strong results do not necessarily mean strong stock prices. In Q2 Apple results came in over 40% ahead of Wall Street analyst expectations, but the stock fell in the days and weeks after results.
Apple (AAPL) will release Q3 2021 results next week on Tuesday, July 27.
Apple key statistics
|Market Cap
|$2.44 trillion
|Enterprise Value
|$2.1 trillion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|32
|
Price/Book
|38
|Price/Sales
|9
|Gross Margin
|0.4
|Net Margin
|0.23
|EBITDA
|$100 billion
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|Buy $159
Apple (AAPL) stock forecast
The recent move to new record highs we have been calling for since early June has stopped out for now at $150, a nice psychological round number. There are a few reasons at play here. The market has finally started to run out of bullish momentum with S&P, Nasdaq and other indices all showing fresh losses again on Monday. The seasonality effect is now over, the first two weeks of July are the most bullish of the year. Results are next week, so many traders who have ridden the recent strong trend will close positions ahead of results. Taking a position into a big event, be it earnings or some other announcement, means increased risk and dealing with an unknown outcome. Seasoned and pro traders will likely cut risk into such an event.
Technically, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also overbought and has been this way from the last number of sessions. The previous high at $145.09 acts as an interim support as this corresponds nicely with the 9-day moving average. A break of this level could see a retracement back to $137-135. This is a nice strong support zone with plenty of volume to add to support from the volume profile we can see on the right of our chart. From $145 to $137, the volume is still pretty light, meaning there is not much support in evidence.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 15-week low on sour market mood
EUR/USD has plunged below 1.1770, hitting the lowest since early April. The safe-haven dollar is extending its gains amid worries about rising US inflation and the spread of the Delta covid strain.
GBP/USD hits three-month low on dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.37, the lowest since mid-April. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground across the board as the Delta covid strain spreads quickly. Concerns about rising infections in the UK increase as the country reopens.
XAU/USD remains on track to test key $1792 support
Gold price remains vulnerable as risk-off flows boost the US dollar. ‘Sell everything mode’ engulfs gold price amid Delta covid strain woes.
Is SafeMoon a Ponzi scheme? Investors grow concerned
SafeMoon price has been on a slow downtrend as its range tightens, indicating that the volatility has dried up. The price action resembles an awful lot to Bitcoin.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.