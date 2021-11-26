AMD Stock Price: Advanced Micro Devices has been a winner for investors so far this year

NASDAQ:AMD has been a pleasant surprise after years of sideways trading.

Rumors are swirling that AMD could be making a switch in chip makers.

AMD looks to build on its strong partnerships for continued growth in 2022.

NASDAQ:AMD has been one of the surprise stocks of 2021. Shareholders will know that the stock hadn’t done much for a long time, but over the past five years, AMD has exploded into the company it is now. Shares of AMD are up 71% year to date and 81% over the past 52-weeks. This past year has been a massive one for semiconductor companies, as the global chip shortage has illustrated just how crucial these components are for our technology moving forward. AMD now boasts a market cap that is fast approaching $200 billion, placing it in the true upper echelon of tech companies trading on the US market.

There is a persistent rumor that AMD could be switching its chip manufacturing from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) to Korean tech giant Samsung. The rumor comes after AMD recently announced it would be raising its GPU prices due to rising costs out of TSMC. It has been widely known that much of TSMC’s capacity is taken up by its largest customer Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which leaves companies like AMD fending for what’s left. A switch to Samsung could put AMD as one of its largest customers, which could mean more competitive prices for its products.

AMD stock forecast

AMD continues to add to its portfolio of A-class partners as 2021 goes on. This year alone, AMD has partnered with Sony, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and most recently Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Under Dr. Lisa Su’s guidance, AMD is looking to keep pace with both Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and even though the stock has had a tremendous bull run this year, it could be in store for more growth in 2022.