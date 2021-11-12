AMD Stock Forecast: Is Advanced Micro Devices facing a downside Tasuki gap or a bull flag?

- AMD stock rose 4.4% on Thursday to close at $146.01.
- Advanced Micro Devices current configuration may signal the decline from Monday high will continue.
- AMD shot up over 10% on Monday after Meta Platforms said it would use EPYC processors in its data centers.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) returned to form on Thursday, adding $6.14 to the share price, up 4.4%, to close at $146.01. Thursday's daily candlestick closed between the gap formed by Tuesday and Wednesday's sessions, which looks quite close to a downward Tasuki gap that typically forecasts a downward continuation pattern is coming. There is another chance, however, that a bull flag formation is in the works.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock News: New business deal with IBM
Traders of AMD stock may still be catching their breath from Monday's 10% rip that arrived after the chip makers announced that Meta Platforms (FB), formerly known as Facebook, will be using its processors at its new data centers. AMD stock is up 0.9% to $147.36 in Friday's premarket at the time of writing.
Wednesday's gap down seems to be in league with other growth stocks. The US Department of Labor showed the consumer price index surged 6.2% year over year in the month of October, ahead of the 5.9% consensus expectation among economists.
Mid-week IBM's cloud division announced that it has chosen AMD's 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors for its IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers. The new server offering from IBM features 128 cores, up to 4TB of memory and 10 NVMe drives per server. AMD says the processors are particularly good for "compute-intensive workloads, virtualized environments, large-scale databases" and hosting massive multiplayer online games.
AMD key statistics
|Market Cap
|$181.3 billion
|Price/Earnings
|46.2
|Price/Sales
|12.4
|Price/Book
|25.4
|Enterprise Value
|$178.3 billion
|Operating Margin
|20.5%
|Profit Margin
|
26.7%
|52-week high
|$155.57
|52-week low
|$72.50
|Short Interest
|5.8%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold $140.51
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Forecast: Downside Tasuki gap or bull flag forming?
A downward Tasuki gap is a candlestick pattern that typically means an asset will continue to decline. It consists of two long red candles in a row with a gap in between caused by the opening of the second candle being far below the close of the first, which creates a gap. The third candle is green and closes inside the gap created by the first two.
This pattern does seem to have taken place if you look at Tuesday through Thursday on the AMD daily chart below. In fact, it is fairly textbook. The possibly disqualifying factor though is that the pattern took place outside of a downward trend. In fact, AMD stock has risen exceptionally since September.
Some might even venture to call this a bull-flag formation. This formation takes place when you have a large-scale run-up in a stock in a rather short period of time, so that when you zoom out on the chart, the surge seems almost vertical. This part is called the flagpole. When it hits and extreme high, such as Tuesday's high of $155.57, the stock then consolidates in the shape of a flag or pennant.
This pennant has a downward slanting top line and an ascending bottom line that meet somewhere in the near future. Typically, this pattern stems from bulls buying up the shares of other traders who are taking profits. Once all the liquidity is taken from the market, the stock rises above pennant's top line. When it does the theory says the new spike will be equal to the percentage gain from the prior flagpole.
If this were to happen for AMD, the resulting spike off the pennant (placed somewhere around $150) would present the opportunity for AMD stock price to jump to $232.50, which is another 55% journey from the breakout point. This would amount to a 59% surge from Thursday's close.
AMD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1450 after EU data Premium
EUR/USD is trading in a tight range near 1.1450 on Friday as the dollar consolidates its weekly gains. The data from the euro area showed that Industrial Production contracted at a softer pace than expected in September. Investors await US consumer confidence data.
GBP/USD clings to recovery gains around 1.3400, eyes on US data Premium
After falling to a fresh 2021-low near 1.3350, GBP/USD managed to stage a technical correction and seems to have steadied around 1.3400. The University of Michigan's November Consumer Sentiment Index data will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Gold remains depressed near $1,850, inflation fears to limit losses Premium
Gold edged lower on Friday and snapped six days of the winning streak to multi-month tops. Hawkish Fed expectations seemed to be the only factor that prompted some profit-taking.
Last call before BTC hits $100,000
Bitcoin price pulls back to confirm the start of an 85% breakout move. On-chain metrics suggest interest in BTC is not waning, and the immediate support levels are stable.
Is Advanced Micro Devices facing a downside Tasuki gap or a bull flag?
AMD stock rose 4.4% on Thursday to close at $146.01. Advanced Micro Devices current configuration may signal the decline from Monday will continue.