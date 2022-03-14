- AMC stock took another leg down on Friday as growth stocks remain pressured.
- AMC was pumped by The Batman attendance, but all it did was a dump.
- More losses are likely as the trend remains strongly bearish for AMC.
Update: AMC stock has opened sharply lower in yet another disappointing move for AMC apes and other investors in the name. Our price target of $10 was not meant to be short term but AMC stock is in danger of triggering a move to that level more quickly than feared. The macro environment has totally changed and rate rises are on the way from the Fed this week. Stocks with high growth rates or carrying too much debt will continue to be severly punished. AMC is currently trading at $13.18 now down 7.2% in the first five minutes of trading. This is entirely a capitulation trade now that the support at $14.54 was broken. Regular readers will know we have been identifying this level as key for some weeks now and we have stuck to our bearish outlook even though we are aware many of our readers are holders of the stock. It gives us no pleasure to bring bad news. $8.95 is the next major support.
AMC Entertainment stock (AMC) continued to edge closer to $10 as it lost a hefty 6.6% on Friday. The stock has been under pressure despite a strong opening weekend for the new Batman movie. AMC says it was the third-highest weekend since the pandemic, and this weekend was also reportedly another strong one.
However, AMC theatres may be full, but AMC stockholders are not seeing the benefits as the shares keep falling in price. This is not solely AMC's fault. The whole market is falling as the world prices in a new risk environment both geopolitically and macroeconomically. AMC as a growth stock is especially unsuited to this new environment, and that is why we have slapped a $10 price target on AMC.
AMC Stock News
Another strong weekend for The Batman, but that failed to ignite the stock last week. Monday should see a bounce as global markets look to peace talks and hopes are high in equity land as all markets are up sharply this morning. The follow-through from AMC will be telling. We also note some recent insider sales from Benzinga, which are reasonable-sized amounts. We are by now all familiar with following insider buys and sells. Research shows insider buys are more important. People sell for different reasons, but it is still a small negative sign.
Source: Benzinga Pro
It has not been a great time for growth stocks so far in 2022, and the situation is unlikely to change any time soon. Rivian (RIVN), the poster child of peak IPO in Novembe, is taking quite the hammering as the last results once again disappointed investors.
AMC Stock Forecast
Friday saw AMC close below the key $14.54 support. This is the first close below this key level and in our view marks a serious bearish development. We may get a bounce on Monday, but it will be of the dead cat variety. There is some support on the way lower from $12.20, but the lure of $10 will be too high once it gets into view. Short interest has been growing but nothing too dramatic – about two days to cover based on current volumes. You should expect short interest to grow as the stock declines.
AMC stock chart, daily
The author is long Rivian puts.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0950 from daily highs
EUR/USD climbed toward 1.1000 during the European trading hours but seems to have lost its bullish momentum. The pair is clinging to modest daily gains near 1.0950 as investors remain cautious while assessing the latest headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3050 in choppy day
GBP/USD staged a rebound after dropping to its lowest level since November 2020 at 1.3010 on Monday but seems to be having a difficult time clearing 1.3050. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the risk perception continues to impact the pair's action.
Gold slides to one-week low, downside seems limited amid Ukraine crisis
Gold dropped to over a one-week high on Monday and was pressured by a combination of factors. The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven commodity amid elevated US Treasury bond yields. Weaker USD, the Russia-Ukraine conflict could act as a tailwind for the XAU/USD ahead of the Fed.
Crypto markets in disarray
Bitcoin price continues to tag the immediate demand area, weakening it. Despite the sudden bursts in buying pressure, BTC seems to be in consolidation mode.
Russia-Ukraine: Five scenarios for the war and implications for stocks, the dollar, gold and oil Premium
How will the Russia-Ukraine war end? This is a question on everybody's minds, with no clear answer – it is hard to know what is going in the head of Vladimir Putin, Russia's President.