Nio Stock News and Forecast: Will NIO ever be a buy again?

Nio stock falls again on Friday as SEC contagion from delisiting fears hits all Chinese stocks.

NIO closed Friday down nearly 10% at $16.07 and is down 49% for 2022.

Nio at least catches a bid from Norway's state investment fund.

Nio stock (NIO) fell sharply again on Friday as the continued dumping of Chinese tech stocks saw another leg lower. NIO and others have taken a significant hammering this year, and the selling pressure shows no sign of abating. Investors must be selling and removing NIO from their screens and are unlikely to return. NIO stock is down 65% over the last year and as mentioned above is down nearly 50% for 2022.

NIO Stock News

This one is really beginning to look more and more uninvestible right now. While NIO was not one of the stocks named by the SEC for potential delisting, it is this that has caused the latest panic selling in nearly all Chinese names. Alibaba finds itself trading at $86.70, having been well above $300 back in October 2020. That seems a long way back in time now and a different landscape alltogether. BABA was preparing to spin off its ANT Group payment subsidiary, but the deal fell through at the last minute due to government scrutiny. Since then it has been largely one-way traffic for practically all Chinese technology stocks.

The situation for Chinese stocks deteriorated further overnight as COVID-19 restricions in numberous parts of China were enacted to curb the spread of the virus. While the rest of the world has dealt with covid through vaccination and gaining herd immunity via mass infection, China has taken a stricter approach, meaning more lockdowns are likely. DiDi Global (DIDI) also failed to get the all-clear signal from Chinese authoriites to list in Hong Kong.

At least NIO appears to have found one buyer in the form of Norges Bank, the strategic investment fund of Norway. The latest filing shows it held 13.7 million shares in NIO at the end of Q4, an increase from the 10.5 million shares it held at the end of Q3.

NIO Stock Forecast

$15.03 is the next support, but that is unliley to hold. NIO shares are down sharply in Hong Kong overnight and that will feed through to sentiment in the US.