AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment jumps higher as Halloween movies hit theaters

AMC’s stock should be helped out by strong quarter over quarter and year over year comparisons from the third and fourth quarters of 2020. A slew of new Hollywood movies are set to hit theaters over the next couple of weeks, including the new Halloween Kills film that is kicking off the Halloween season . It should be another big weekend next week as the long awaited Dune film will hit theaters starting on October 22nd.

AMC apes were once again able to get the hashtag #AMCSqueeze trending on social media on Wednesday. The surge in mentions came as the result of an announcement that the SEC is initiating an investigation into Citadel Securities, which is public enemy number one for retail investors. The investigation will look into Citadel’s business practices, which may include things like short selling stocks as well as its relationship with pay to order flow brokerages like Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD).

NYSE:AMC has extended its recent trend as the stock continues to find support after free falling for the past month. On Wednesday, shares of AMC gained a further 2.96% and closed the trading session at $37.91. There has been some mounting momentum for the meme stock as of late, as the buzz in internet chat rooms and Reddit boards is pointing towards another attempt at a short squeeze. Rising alongside AMC was the original meme stock GameStop (NYSE:GME) which gained 4.66% during Wednesday’s session. Other meme stocks didn’t fare as well after squeezing on Tuesday, as Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS), SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC), and Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) all traded lower.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.