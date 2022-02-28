AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment dips lower after previous day rally of 12%

On Friday, the SEC released a couple of proposals that would help to crackdown on short sellers. The new regulation would allow public visibility of institutional investors with a short position of more than $10 million in a given security. These regulations come as a direct result of last year’s meme stock short squeeze, and should help to even the playing field for retail traders.

Thursday’s rally for meme stocks could have been a celebratory one for Apes around the world. It was reported that Citadel, the main antagonist in the meme stock story, was pulling its $2 billion investment from hedge fund Melvin Capital. If you recall, Melvin Capital was the hedge fund that nearly went bankrupt following the initial short squeeze of AMC and GameStop (NYSE:GME) in January of 2021. With Citadel pulling its investment from Melvin Capital, it seems as though Reddit Apes were treating this as a retail victory.

NYSE:AMC didn’t see its rally last for long as Friday saw a return to its losing ways. Shares of AMC fell by 0.11% and closed the trading week at $17.66. It was a one-day rally as of now for AMC and other meme stocks that saw the movie theater chain jump higher by over 12% during Thursday’s session. AMC’s decline came despite the broader markets rallying higher for the second straight day following Russia initiating attacks on Ukraine. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ both jumped higher by 2.24% and 1.64% respectively, while the Dow Jone had a record setting day, adding 834 basis points for its best showing since November of 2020.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.