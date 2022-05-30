AMC is preparing for the launch of the long-awaited sequel to the original Top Gun movie. Top Gun:Maverick is expected to rival movies like the Batman and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in terms of opening weekends. AMC Apes are certainly anticipating this to be another record-setting weekend, which is likely why the stock has been trending on social media this week.

AMC isn’t the only company with a major release this weekend. Beleaguered streaming company Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has the first half of the final season of Stranger Things debuting on Friday. Meanwhile Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is debuting the Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars spinoff on its Disney+ streaming service as well. AMC investors are hoping that these new releases won’t keep movie goers from heading to the theaters this weekend. Streaming services have made a massive dent into the sales of the theater industry, particularly when platforms like Disney+ launch titles simultaneously.

NYSE:AMC looked to be taking over the retail squeeze from its running mate GameStop (NYSE:GME) on Friday, as the movie theater stock soared into the weekend. Shares of AMC hit orbit, gaining 17.99% and closed the trading week at $14.43. Stocks rose for the third straight session as US markets posted their best overall week since November of 2020. The gains also marked the end to the seven-week losing streak from the major indices. The Dow Jones added 575 basis points while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ rose by 2.47% and 3.33% respectively during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.