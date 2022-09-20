Other meme stocks were on the rise on Monday as the sector seems to have exhausted its selling pressure for now. GameStop (NYSE:GME) and Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) rose by 1.12% and 0.12% respectively, while AMC’s preferred shares of APE (NYSE:APE) slipped lower by 4.69%. Last week BBBY actually received a price upgrade from $5.00 to $9.000 from an analyst at Jefferies, while reiterating the Neutral rating for the stock.

How slow? The past two weeks have seen the lowest amount of ticket sales since the end of January. A lack of blockbusters certainly has a lot to do with it, and even though Hollywood has promised to deliver some for the holiday season, that doesn’t help AMC much right now. It also doesn't help that investors are currently bearish on theater stocks after the world’s second largest cinema operator, Cineworld (LON:CINE), filed for bankruptcy last week.

NYSE:AMC snapped its mini two-day slide from last week and saw its stock price climb back above the $9.00 price level. On Monday, shares of AMC rose higher by 2.23% and closed the first trading session of the week at a price of $9.18. Stocks rallied to kick off a key week of trading as the Fed will announce its September rate hike on Wednesday. Following a hotter than expected inflation reading from August, many anticipate a continued hawkish stance by the Fed. Overall, the Dow Jones added 197 basis points, the S&P 500 gained 0.69%, and the NASDAQ rose higher by 0.76% during the session. Unfortunately for movie theaters, it was another slow weekend at the box office.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.