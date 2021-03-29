AMC Entertainment Stock Price holds rise as focus shifts to Archegos margin call

- NYSE:AMC fell by 6.40% on Friday, despite a late-day rally by the broader markets.
- AMC reopens nearly all of its theaters, but some film companies have other ideas.
- Meme stocks experience more volatility following GameStop’s executive shuffle.
Update March 29: AMC Entertainment Holds Inc (NYSE: AMC has kicked off the short trading week with an upward swing, changing hands at around $10.30 at the time of writing. The embattled theater company is considered a "meme stock" alongside GameStop and others – known for its wild swings related to retail traders. However, the big boys also cause volatility in markets. The liquidation of Archegos, a hedge fund, has triggered a sell-off in CBS Viacom and other shares. Moreover, several commercial banks are suffering significant losses due to their exposure to Archegos – showing that the big boys have their own issues.
NYSE:AMC investors thought that the stock’s price would be heading back to the moon after nearly every state issued reopening orders for its theaters. But shares have seen continued volatility as it becomes increasingly clear that returning to watch movies is not at the top of everyone’s post-COVID list of things to do. On Friday, despite a broader market rally to the closing bell, AMC fell by 6.40% to close the trading week at $10.24. AMC is now down nearly 30% since last week, when shares surged on the news of states like California reopening its doors.
Despite the fact that nearly all of AMC’s locations are once again open to the public, albeit in limited capacities, some film companies are hesitant to return to how things were. Earlier in the week, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) reported that it would be delaying the much anticipated release of its upcoming film Black Widow, and preparing it for a simultaneous launch on its streaming platform Disney+. These multi-platform releases are devastating for theaters like AMC as staying at home to watch movies is not only safer, but for families with children, is easier on the wallet as well.
AMC Stock forecast
The king of the meme stocks, GameStop (NYSE:GME) had another tumultuous week following its March 23rd earnings call where a corporate reshuffling was announced. GameStop’s behavior always sends ripple effects to the other meme stocks like AMC, so this week’s volatility should come as no surprise. Although the Reddit effect and Wall Street short squeeze is losing its momentum, there are still a large legion of Reddit investors who are heavily invested in GameStop and AMC, months after the initial event.
