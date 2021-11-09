AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Price and Forecast: AMC shares drop after earnings release

- AMC reported earnings after the close on Monday.
- AMC beat on EPS and on revenue.
- AMC shares had popped 8% before the earnings were released.
AMC shares tried to front-run what turned out to be an earnings beat on Monday with AMC stock closing the regular session before the release up over 8%. AMC stock popped above $45 and closed above there, having topped out at $45.95. Closing near the top end of the range is often a strong sign, so let us see if the results warrant further gains.
AMC quote, 15-minute
AMC stock news
The strong move before earnings was due to AMC saying it was teaming with Disney to bring back four fan favourites to cinemas from November 12 to 14. "We appreciate Disney working together with us to provide AMC movie-goers the opportunity to see their favorite Disney films with family and friends in their local theatre," said Elizabeth Frank, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Programming & Chief Content Officer at AMC Theatres. This as well as bullish anticipation of the earnings release helped AMC make hefty gains in the regular session.
Earnings then came out just after the market closed. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at -$0.44 ahead of the estimates of -$0.53. Revenue also topped analyst forecasts at $755.6 million versus the expectation of $708.25 million.
CEO Adam Aron said, “Thanks to an increasingly appealing film slate, rising COVID-19 vaccination counts, our commitment to robust health and safety protocols and our own greatly increased marketing activity, AMC’s theatres in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East safely welcomed back 40 million guests during the third quarter of 2021." He added, "Our October theatre admissions revenues were the highest of any month since before the global pandemic forced the closure of our cinemas more than a year and a half ago.”
The reaction of AMC stock was volatile with the stock rising 5% to a high of $47.50 before gradually sliding lower as the afterhours session wore on. Currently, AMC shares are down 5% in the premarket, trading at $42.76. In a sign of trying to tap into the zeitgeist, the company said it was looking into creating its own cryptocurrency. Aron also said AMC was looking into the concept of joint ventures with Hollywood studios for commemorative NFTs, according to Reuters. In a nod to the diamond hands, Aron said, "In the almost 6 full years I have led AMC...I have not sold a single AMC share."
AMC stock forecast
AMC stock has been in a reducing range, as we can see, which has resulted in a triangle formation. It is not the cleanest triangle formation ever but still interesting. The move on Monday in the regular session certainly was promising, but it appears to have been a case of "buy the rumour, sell the fact" now that earnings news is out. Despite a beat on both top and obttom lines, the shares have fallen 5%.
Holding above $40 keeps things bullish with the next resistance target at $52.79, the high from September. Breaking $40 will likely see a move to test support at $34.60 and then $30. $40 then is the short-term pivot point, and $34.60 is the medium pivot. $34.60 was a perfect double bottom, which is of course a bullish formation.
AMC daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in the negative territory below 1.1600 after US data
EUR/USD showed no immediate reaction to the US data and continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.1600. The Core Producer Price Index (PPI) in the US remained unchanged at 6.8% on a yearly basis in October as expected. Meanwhile, ECB's Knot reiterated a rate hike is unlikely in 2022.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.3600 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising above 1.3600 in the early Europen session and turned flat on the day near 1.3570. The data from the US showed that the Producer Price Index remained steady at 8.6% on a yearly basis in October. Investors await FOMC Chairman Powell's speech.
Gold clings to gains above $1,820 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold regained its traction in the early American session and rose toward $1,830 amid falling US Treasury bond yields. After the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the annual PPI stayed unchanged at 8.6%, the 10-year T-bond yield is losing more than 2% on the day.
Why Cardano price is ready for massive breakout that will outperform Bitcoin, Ethereum
Cardano price has been failing to galvanize investors’ enthusiasm, as it continued to consolidate and drop lower toward $2. However, the popular altcoin may soon see its downtrend retreat, as ADA has presented a bullish chart pattern with a projection of a 30% climb.
How to trade US inflation with EUR/USD, scenarios and levels to watch Premium
October's Inflation levels are critical for the Fed's rate hike timing after the taper decision. The dollar enters the decision in a balanced mode, allowing every tick up or down to matter. EUR/USD is set to move differently according to five scenarios.