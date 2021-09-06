AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Stock Forecast: Can the apes hold key $40 support

- AMC stock is still bullish, failing to break below $40.
- AMC fell on Friday as employment report hit markets.
- AMC needs to break $48 to create further momentum.
AMC continues to just about hold onto the bullish trend it established with a powerful 20% surge back in late August. That took the meme stock back into the headlights of many a retail trader but ever since AMC has been struggling for momentum. Thankfully the stock has not given up too much ground so we can take it as a pause period after a strong move. Generally, these consolidation phases after such a strong breakout are good news as a stock recharges before pushing even higher. But to do so the stock has to follow a few rules. Firstly it cannot consolidate for too long. The longer the period of consolidation then the more power bears get and the less likely the move is going to continue. A strong move needs to consolidate and push on. Secondly and perhaps most importantly and also obviously a stock cannot break up through a key level and then break back below it. This ends the trend. A stock can retrace to test the breakout level but it must not break lower. Retesting a level should see buyers who missed the first move waiting to snap up more stock and defend the price. If the move is truly bullish.
AMC so far has held the breakout level at $40 and it has been back to retest it. So far so good. But in order to push on the next level to break is $48 and it is taking time to breakthrough here. AMC stock has had 2 attempts to break $48 so far so will it be third time lucky? Noted AMC trader Trey Collins (Trey's Trades @TradesTrey) certainly thinks so but he uses the rule of 4! Ok, 3 or 4 attempts we are not too fussy but AMC needs to break $48 soon to keep the move going.
AMC key statistics
|Market Cap
|$22.4 billion
|Price/Earnings
|Price/Sales
|4
|Price/Book
|Enterprise Value
|$36 billion
|Gross Margin
|-0.74
|Net Margin
|
-3.15
|52 week high
|$72.62
|52 week low
|$1.91
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Sell $5.44
AMC stock forecast
Your mission should you choose to accept it AMC is to get above $48 and push on. Once through $48 the volume profile bars shrink meaning less resistance, meaning the possibility the move can accelerate. Breaking $48 opens the door for a swift move to $60. Noting is ever certain in this game but less volume means price moves can accelerate sharply to the next area with large volume and that area is near $60. AMC needs to hold above $40 and break $48 preferably this week to get the movie going (see what I did there!). Otherwise going below $40 ends the bullish trend and puts it back in a more neutral move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1850 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is pressured towards 1.1850 after the downbeat Eurozone Sentix data. The US dollar recovers ground following a disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.3850 amid a US dollar rebound and Brexit woes. Brexit blamed for labor, food shortage, key members ask for "proportionate and structured" over NI border. Holiday in the US could restrict market moves amid improving risk appetite.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye $1819 and $1814 as NFP effect fades
Gold price is consolidating its retreat from two-month highs of $1834, as the bulls continue to remain hopeful, despite the impressive US dollar rebound and the risk-on market mood.
Analysts affirm Bitcoin bull market resumes, targeting $200,000
Analyst on crypto Twitter predicts $200,000 as the current BTC cycle top. Bitcoin open interest is on the rise, indicating upside in the ongoing price rally.
Lucid Group Inc continues to climb as investors shrug off PIPE sell off
NASDAQ:LCID investors have certainly bought the recent dip as the stock has now powered higher in two straight sessions heading into the long weekend.