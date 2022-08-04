- AMC stock finished Wednesday up 8% as Wall Street cheered solid earnings reports.
- AMC Apes are expecting to "pounce" on earnings delivered after Thursday close.
- AMC stock traded up 4.9% to $17.51 in Thursday's premarket as possible MOASS in sight.
Friends, the day is finally here. AMC Entertainment (AMC) will release second quarter earnings after the close on Thursday, and, yes, this is the same earnings report foretold in prophecy by chief AMC Ape – his majesty, CEO Adam Aron.
It was long ago on July 7 when Aron released the all-important tweet:
I keep getting asked “Wen pounce?” Know this: 1. I always keep my word. 2. I’ve said publicly a pounce would not happen before Second Quarter 2022 earnings are announced. 3. Press release issued today that Q2 earnings to be announced on Thurs, August 4. Read between those lines.— Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) July 7, 2022
"Wen pounce?" refers to the legendary MOASS: the Mother Of All Short Squeezes. AMC Apes believe that AMC stock is yet to undergo its greatest short squeeze. Of course, the MOASS will not necessarily come to pass on August 4, but Aron said it would at least happen sometime after this date. Based on the latest estimates, short volume on AMC stock appears to be around 19%. One other question, since when do apes pounce?
$amc estimated short interest at 18.95% with 135.48 million shares on loan #amc— Short The Vix (@ShortTheVix1) August 3, 2022
AMC stock earnings
Wall Street consensus puts AMC's Q2 at adjusted earnings per share of $-0.23 on revenue of $1.18 billion. Analysts are mixed on their outlook ahead of the release with two upward revisions over the past quarter for both EPS and revenue, three downward for EPS, and four downward for revenue. It is a mixed bag. Significantly, AMC has beaten earnings on top and bottom lines for the last four straight quarters.
Graph: SeekingAlpha.com
Revenues have surely been rebounding faster than expected over the past year, and the revenue forecast for Q2 is up 166% YoY. The bulls expect that the quarter's solid run of films will help AMC beat the Street. During Q2 AMC would have shown all three of the top grossing movies of the year so far. Top Gun: Maverick did $1.32 billion worldwide in ticket sales. Second place Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did a surpring $955 million globally, and third place Jurassic World Dominion has gathered $943 million worldwide.
IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond recently said in an interview that his company is only running 5% under the same period in 2019, pre-pandemic. If that were true for AMC, the the company could expect revenue of $1.43 billion.
AMC stock forecast
AMC stock is already up 5% in Thursday's premarkat at $19.13. Wednesday's 8% run already broke through minimal resistance at $17.50. That rally closed just shy of our target at $18.37. As we wrote yesterday: "Right now bulls will mostly be thinking about overtaking the July 21 price high of $18.37."
The next target is the supply range between $19 to $21. This area was difficult to break through back in February.
Support sits where the 9-day and 21-day moving average cross around $15.30 and then at the longer-term support trend line at $14. That trend line began ascending on May 12, so it is nearly three months old and likely rather hard to break in the near term.
AMC daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
