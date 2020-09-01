AM Stock Price: Antero Midstream Corp is little changed to start the week after previous week price drop

- NYSE:AM falls 0.15% on Monday after trimming 2020 fiscal-year guidance by 7%.
- Wall Street analysts give Antero Midstream a hold rating after earnings call.
- The Trump administration relaxes regulations on methane output from natural gas excavation sites.
NYSE:AM has continued its downward trajectory following a company presentation that cuts spending and trimmed the fiscal year guidance for the energy firm by 7%. The report also provided earnings that were more or less in line with expectations although this was also accompanied by a 14% decline in revenues year-over-year. Antero Midstream investors have had a tough year as shares are down 2.45% over the past 52-weeks – trailing the S&P 500 by over 20% for that timeframe.
Wall Street analysts are in wait-and-see mode with the energy stock as the natural gas industry attempts to recover from being battered down by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 6th, the total U.S. drilling rig count for gas and oil has declined by nearly 70% and the total number of crews on drilling sites has declined by nearly 75%. As drilling for natural gas picks up with the support of the Trump administration in its attempts to return natural resource extraction back to American soil – we should see a rebound for the decimated sector.
AM Stock News
Of the ten firms that follow Antero Midstream, six analysts have given a hold rating, three have given a sell rating, and one has provided a buy rating while accumulating a median target price of $6.00 per share. This could potentially mean that the stock has further downside moving forward – with Wall Street expectations of slower recovery from COVID-19 than investors want to believe.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
