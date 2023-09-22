Alibaba Stock News: Cainiao subsidiary to register for IPO as soon as next week

Share:

Alibaba rose above 4% in Friday's premarket.

Shipping subsidiary Cainiao could file for an IPO next week.

BABA stock has been in a downtrend since July 31.

Cainiao is said to be seeking to raise at least $1 billion.

Alibaba (BABA) stock surged more than 4% in Friday’s premarket after the Chinese ecommerce leader announced that its shipping and logistics business, Cainiao, will file for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong as soon as next week.

The NASDAQ 100 futures are also up 0.6% in the premarket just a day after experiencing one of its worst trading days since early March.

Alibaba stock news: Cainiao IPO ready to hit Hong Kong

During the Asian session early on Friday, Alibaba announced that Cainiao would seek to raise at least $1 billion from its IPO. There were no details concerning the overall value of Cainiao, but Alibaba stock rose 4% in Hong Kong on the news.

The Jack Ma-founded ecommerce titan developed Cainiao in-house as its unit for operating worldwide delivery and shipping services for its primary ecommerce business, as well as AliExpress and Lazada.

Back in March, Alibaba management announced its plan to split the conglomerate into six separately operating businesses, most of which will eventually hold their own IPOs.

Recently, the company was in talks for spinning off its Freshippo supermarket unit, but management decided that the market was not prepared for consumer-focused businesses at the moment. China has spent all of 2023 under a cloud as economic growth has leveled off.

Back in June, Bloomberg reported that Alibaba and Cainiao were already in talks with Citic Securities, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase ahead of a possible IPO.

Separately, Chinese EV automaker Nio (NIO) has seen its share price advance 3.8% in Friday’s premarket after the company announced a car-centric smartphone that will soon be introduced to the wider market.

Alibaba stock forecast

Alibaba stock has clearly been in a downtrend since July 31, when the stock had difficulty reaching the $101 to $103 resistance band. The 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has traded below its 21-day counterpart (a bearish signal) since September 5.