Alibaba Stock News: Cainiao subsidiary to register for IPO as soon as next week

- Alibaba rose above 4% in Friday's premarket.
- Shipping subsidiary Cainiao could file for an IPO next week.
- BABA stock has been in a downtrend since July 31.
- Cainiao is said to be seeking to raise at least $1 billion.
Alibaba (BABA) stock surged more than 4% in Friday’s premarket after the Chinese ecommerce leader announced that its shipping and logistics business, Cainiao, will file for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong as soon as next week.
The NASDAQ 100 futures are also up 0.6% in the premarket just a day after experiencing one of its worst trading days since early March.
Alibaba stock news: Cainiao IPO ready to hit Hong Kong
During the Asian session early on Friday, Alibaba announced that Cainiao would seek to raise at least $1 billion from its IPO. There were no details concerning the overall value of Cainiao, but Alibaba stock rose 4% in Hong Kong on the news.
The Jack Ma-founded ecommerce titan developed Cainiao in-house as its unit for operating worldwide delivery and shipping services for its primary ecommerce business, as well as AliExpress and Lazada.
Back in March, Alibaba management announced its plan to split the conglomerate into six separately operating businesses, most of which will eventually hold their own IPOs.
Recently, the company was in talks for spinning off its Freshippo supermarket unit, but management decided that the market was not prepared for consumer-focused businesses at the moment. China has spent all of 2023 under a cloud as economic growth has leveled off.
Back in June, Bloomberg reported that Alibaba and Cainiao were already in talks with Citic Securities, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase ahead of a possible IPO.
Separately, Chinese EV automaker Nio (NIO) has seen its share price advance 3.8% in Friday’s premarket after the company announced a car-centric smartphone that will soon be introduced to the wider market.
Alibaba stock forecast
Alibaba stock has clearly been in a downtrend since July 31, when the stock had difficulty reaching the $101 to $103 resistance band. The 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has traded below its 21-day counterpart (a bearish signal) since September 5.
BABA daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates modest rebound around 1.0650
EUR/USD is about to end the week hovering around 1.0650, slightly below the level it had a week ago. Earlier on Friday, the pair bottomed at 1.0614, the lowest intraday level since March. The US Dollar lost momentum late on Friday on lower Treasury yields.
GBP/USD heads for lowest weekly close since March
GBP/USD is holding firm with weekly losses, unable to move away from 1.2200. The Pound is among the worst performers of the week after the Bank of England's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.
Gold consolidates above $1,920 ass US yields edge lower
Gold price clings to small recovery gains above $1,920 following Thursday's sharp decline. Following the mixed September PMI data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day at around 4.45%, allowing XAU/USD to stay in positive territory.
Stablecoin exodus: Why are investors fleeing crypto’s safe haven?
In a year filled with uncertainty in the cryptocurrency space, a new trend has been unraveling: a stablecoin exodus that has now lasted for 18 consecutive months and has seen the market dominance of stablecoins drop to 11.6%.
Cainiao subsidiary to register for IPO as soon as next week
BABA stock surged more than 4% in Friday’s premarket after the Chinese ecommerce leader announced that its shipping and logistics business, Cainiao, will file for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong as soon as next week.