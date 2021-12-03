Alibaba Stock Forecast: BABA shares plunge 10% on fears of being delisted like DiDi Global

- Alibaba stockholders are worried the stock will be delisted in the US like DIDI.
- BABA stock has fallen 65% since its all-time high.
- DIDI hopes to relist shares in Hong Kong.
Alibaba (BABA) is feeling the weight of other US-listed Chinese stocks as ride hailing company DiDi Global (DIDI) announced it would attempt to delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. Shares careened more than 10% lower, dropping under $110. BABA stock was down more than 3% in Friday's premarket ahead of the open, demonstrating that institutional investors may have more faith than retail.
Alibaba (BABA) Stock News: The DiDi effect
On Friday morning, DiDi announced the policy of delisting on its Weibo account. "Following careful research, the company will immediately start delisting on the New York Stock Exchange and start preparations for listing in Hong Kong," the post read.
Shares of the rider hailing king of China sank 9% in the premarket. Chinese regulators have been pressuring DiDi executives to delist the shares since November after bringing their weight to bear immediately after the stock had its New York IPO five months ago, according to Reuters. DIDI shares fell 8.2% to $7.16 at the open on Friday.
As soon as the stock debuted on the NYSE at the end of June, Chinese government officials barred DiDi's suite of apps from accepting new customers.
DiDi said it hopes to move the shares to another exchange but added that it would hold a vote to determine a strategy with US shareholders.
Alibaba is of course caught in the crosshairs as it has one of the most popular US-listed American Depository Shares (ADRs). Since its IPO in 2014, Alibaba has been a darling of Wall Street and US hedge funds. Since CEO Jack Ma ran afoul of Chinese regulators back in October of 2020, its former subsidiary ANT financial had its IPO cancelled and BABA stock has lost 65% of its value.
BABA key statistics
|Market Cap
|$362 billion
|Price/Earnings
|19
|Price/Sales
|3
|Price/Book
|2
|Enterprise Value
|$313 billion
|Operating Margin
|13%
|Profit Margin
|
15%
|52-week high
|$274.29
|52-week low
|$110.79
|Short Interest
|2%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy, $213.23
Alibaba (BABA) Stock Forecast: BABA could fall to $87 if it does not hold at $109
BABA stock price is now at a four-and-a-half year low near $111 in the early part of Friday's session. It is now trading for just three times revenue.
With this much fear permeating markets, Chinese ADRs will be in the dog house for some time. Of course, there is support at $109, all the way back from September 2016. Below here support only comes in at $87.
FXStreet view: Anything could happen. We do not recommend going long, because even though the stock is immensely undervalued (forward price-to-earnings around 15 for a stock with 20%-plus forward revenue growth), worries and sentiment have made it a pariah. If you are already a shareholder, cling on for dear life.
BABA 1-day chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1300 area as NFP-inspired dollar weakness fades
EUR/USD jumped to a daily high of 1.1333 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing November Nonfarm Payrolls data but quickly returned below 1.1300. Rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be helping the dollar stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USDdrops to 1.3250 area as dollar regains strength
GBP/USD spiked above 1.3300 in the early American session with the initial market reaction to the gloomy US November jobs report. However, the greenback regathered strength on hawkish Fed commentary and forced the pair to turn south.
Gold struggles to capitalize on weak NFP data, holds near $1,770
Gold spiked to a daily high near $1,780 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US but seems to be having a difficult time preserving its bullish momentum with the 10-year US T-bond yield staying resilient.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. Bitcoin is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?