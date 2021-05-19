Alibaba (BABA) Stock Price and Forecast: BABA shares rally as RSI and CCI flash oversold signals

- BABA shares saw oversold signals from the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Commodity Channel Index (CCI).
- BABA retraces up to 9-day moving average resistance.
- BABA remains in bearish formation below $220.
Alibaba (BABA) is the Chinese Amazon (AMZN), and with China being a country of nearly 1.5 billion people, that is an impressive marketplace.
BABA is one of China’s most successful internet companies and has a similar business model to Amazon with an online retail marketplace, a cloud business and a stake in a fintech e-payments business called ANT Group. ANT Group was due to IPO in late 2020 but was pulled at the last minute after BABA and ANT founder Jack Ma gave a speech in which he appeared to criticize Chinese regulators and the banking industry. The IPO (Initial Public Offering) was canceled, and BABA's share price struggled, losing over 30% of its value.
Alibaba (BABA) reported first-quarter 2021 results before the open on Thursday, May 13. Revenue for the quarter was 187.395 billion yuan, an increase of 64% and ahead of the forecasted 180.41 billion yuan. The quarterly net loss was 7.6 billion yuan due to a fine from the Chinese regulator. Earnings per share adjusted (EPS) were $1.58, missing the $1.78 estimate.
Mobile monthly average users were 925 million, up 23 million from December.
BABA stock forecast
BABA shares had traded in a large triangle formation and broke out to the downside on May 7. This was a bearish signal with $211.23 as the next support level to target. This level was also broken as the market reacted poorly to the earnings number on Thursday, May 13. BABA shares closed down over 6% after the earnings release. Investors focused on the loss, which was attributable to a fine from Chinese regulators. This is a source of continuous concern. Post earnings release, Keybanc and Raymond James lowered their price targets, while Cathie Wood of ARK Invest fame sold stock.
A sustained break of $211.23 will bring $189.53 as the next target. BABA broke back above the $211.23 level on Tuesday and has stalled at the 9-day moving average. I use the exponential moving average as it gives slightly more weight to more recent prices, but there is not a huge difference between the exponential version and the simple one. The exponential is quicker to adapt to the trend as it gives more weight to the more recent price. For longer term moving averages such as 100 and 200-day, the simple moving average is better as it is a long-term view.
At $189.53 there is a small buy zone here (highlighted in blue), and this may be a place to initiate a long position. Basically, a buy zone is where the price has appreciated, stabilized and then appreciated again. The logic is the price has moved up, stalled but not fallen. More buyers have powered through any sellers and taken the price higher. Basically, it is a consolidation zone but confirms the trend. In this case, the zone was retested in early May 2020 before buyers again pushed BABA out of the zone.
For now the trend is still firmly bearish until $219.97, but both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Commodity Channel Index (CCI) have flagged oversold conditions on Tuesday, so it is better to watch for a retrace. If BABA breaks the 9 and 21-day moving averages and gets through $219.97, it is back in neutral territory, ending the bearish trend. BABA is not bullish until it breaks the resistance at $237.75.
|Support
|Resistance
|211.23
|219.97
|189.53
|224.65
|170
|227.30
|230
|237.10
|242-244
|274.29
At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Errors and omissions excepted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from double-top as the dollar pares losses
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.22, off the double top around 1.2250 as the dollar gains some ground with US Treasury yields. Eurozone CPI came out at 1.6% as expected. The focus shifts to the FOMC Meeting Minutes due out later on.
GBP/USD battles 1.4200 amid upbeat UK CPI, ahead of FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.4200 after the UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY in April. The cable jumped to three-month highs of 1.4220 on Tuesday, as broad US dollar weakness joined upbeat UK jobs report and BOE comments. FOMC minutes next in focus.
Bitcoin hangs on last line of defense after dragging markets with it
Bitcoin price continued its crash as it slid another 11% today, pushing below $40,000. Ethereum price promptly followed the flagship cryptocurrency as it dropped below $3,000. Ripple is also deep inside the immediate demand zone, extending from $1.340 to $1.477, after Wednesday’s downswing.
XAU/USD consolidates near multi-month tops, FOMC minutes awaited
Gold’s price tends to rise when the real yields of US government bonds fall and vice versa. In the view of economists at Capital Economics, the real yields of long-dated Treasuries are set to rise, subsequently, XAU/USD should retreat during the remainder of this year.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.