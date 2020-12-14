Algerian Oil Minister: OPEC+ countries to hold talks on January 4

The OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) countries will meet on January 4 to study the market after their latest decision on the oil output policy for 20211, Algerian Energy Minister Abdelmadjid Attar said on Sunday.

At its last meeting held early December, the alliance decided to limit production rises to 500,000 barrels per day starting next year,

His comments came after the conclusion of a virtual meeting of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC).

WTI steadies below $47

WTI holds steady below $47, defending minor bids amid Brexit and US stimulus optimism. At the press time, the black gold trades at $46.66, up 0.20% on the day.