ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. recedes to the 0.7400 area

- ACB trades on a soft note around 0.7400 on Thursday.
- US markets opened the session in the red territory.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is trading within a tight range in the 0.7400 region in the second half of the week, prolonging the negative price action seen in the last couple of sessions.
Prices of the Canadian-based company are tracking the bearish stance of both the S&P500 and the DowJones, dragged lower after another surge of week Claims showed unemployed Americans climbed to the 30 million mark so far.
Sticking to ACB, plans of the cannabis-company including a reduction of its balance sheet, increasing production capacity and implementing large layoffs continue to be practically ignored by market participants. It is worth recalling than ACB shed around 60% since its opening price in January and its balance sheet is the most fragile of the sector (to put it mildly).
Aurora Cannabis Stock Price
At the moment (pre-market), ACB is losing 1.15% at 0.7451 and faces the next support at 0.6550 (monthly low Apr.17) seconded by 0.60 (2020 low Mar.19) and then 0.34 (monthly low Aug.2016). On the other hand, a surpass of 0.9296 (monthly high Apr.6) would expose 0.9935 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.13 (weekly high Mar.27).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
