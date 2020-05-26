ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. looks flat around $16.00

- ACB trades flat around the $16.00 mark in pre-market hours.
- US markets set to open with strong gains on risk-on mood.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is expected to open around Friday’s close in the $16.00 area on Tuesday despite the strong risk-on sentiment prevailing in the global markets.
The Canadian-based company traded within a tight range at the end of last week and still remains unable to extend the post-earnings rebound beyond the key $20.00 mark.
In fact, shares of the pot-company appear to have met a tough barrier at the $20.00 mark so far although some sort of a consolidative theme looks to be forming in the upper end of the recent range.
Looking at the broader picture, both the DowJones and the S&P500 are posting sharp gains ahead of the opening bell in Wall St and the return of the activity in US markets following Monday’s Memorial Day holiday.
Indeed, investors’ appetite for riskier assets increased on Tuesday after US biotech Novavax said it has started to test its COVID-19 vaccine candidate on humans, with results expected at some point in July. In the same line, world economies continue their gradual recovery, as affected countries keep easing lockdown restrictions.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Price
At the moment, ACB is retreating 0.06% at $16.00 and faces the initial support at $9.70 (55-day SMA) seconded by $5.30 (monthly low May 13) and then $4.07 (monthly low Aug.2016). On the upside, a surpass of $19.68 (monthly high May 18) would expose $21.48 (high Feb.20) and finally $26.40 (monthly high Feb.4).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough, upbeat mood
GBP/USD is surging above 1.23 as the EU is reportedly ready to make concessions to the UK on fisheries. Sterling is also advancing amid a weaker dollar as markets hope for a quick recovery and a vaccine. US consumer confidence marginally missed expectations.
EUR/USD is marching forward amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0950 as hopes for a return to normal and falling eurozone statistics provide hopes. Markets are shrugging off Sino-American tensions. US housing and consumption figures are eyed.
Breaking: S&P 500 climbs above 3,000 points for the time since late February
Major equity indexes in the US opened sharply higher following a three-day weekend and the S&P 500 surged above 3,000 points for the first time since February 24th.
Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price
As Bitcoin's average price is in its mid-range, sentiment plummets and returns to the fear zone. The crypto market points to lower levels in the short term. The consolidation of the current price levels can be extended until the middle of June.
USD/JPY: Risk-on weighs on the greenback
Economic reopenings and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine lift the market’s mood. Japan’s data missed the market’s expectations, US Consumer Confidence up next. USD/JPY under pressure, dollar’s broad weakness skews the risk to the downside.