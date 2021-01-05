A shaky start to the year as coronavirus variant spreads and forces fresh lockdowns

- Fresh draconian lockdown measures sink the pound by over 1% on Monday and send markets risk-off.
- It was a shaking start to the year as traders get set for the US Senate run-off.
Traders took a cautious approach to the new variant of the coronavirus coupled with the timings of the holiday gatherings that could lead to a catastrophe in the spread of the virus.
Ahead of the New year celebrations, cases of the more contagious variant of Covid-19 first identified in the UK had been confirmed in several European countries as well as Canada and Japan and now the US and South Africa.
At the start of trade this week, there was widespread speculation that the UK would have no choice but to impose fresh draconian lockdown measures to curb the spread of the new variant and it was risk-off from the get-go, sinking the pound by over 1% on Monday.
It was finally announced in the UK evening by the UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson that Everyone in England must stay at home except for permitted reasons during a new coronavirus lockdown expected to last until mid-February, the PM says.
Boris Johnson warned the coming weeks would be the "hardest yet" amid surging cases and patient numbers.
He also said that those in the top four priority groups would not be offered a first vaccine dose until the middle of February.
On Monday, the UK recorded more than 50,000 new confirmed Covid cases for the seventh day in a row.
A further 58,784 cases and an additional 407 deaths within 28 days of a positive test result were reported, though deaths in Scotland were not recorded.
Meanwhile, across the pond, New York has now reported its first confirmed case of the UK coronavirus variant.
A man who has no recent travel history has been infected locally according to the state as the man was symptomatic and had not travelled recently.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that the case of the B.1.1.7 variant was confirmed by the Wadsworth Lab, and involves a man in the Saratoga area who is in his 60s.
The US dollar found solace on the risk-off sentiment in the market and soared to fresh highs. Stocks plummeted with the benchmarks losing almost 1.5% on average.
Concerning for US investors, many states are once again imposing limits on businesses and everyday life and some governors are closing sectors they had reopened after spring lockdowns.
Meanwhile, in Japan, the Japanese government is planning to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures as early as Thursday in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide was reported to have said the government is considering declaring a state of emergency for the capital as well as Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures.
Suga explained that new cases in those areas remained extremely high in the first three days of the new year so the declaration is likely to remain in effect for around a month.
Suga has also said, however, that the government will try not to hamper social and economic activities by implementing the measures in a limited and focused manner.
The Japanese government said it plans to ask restaurants and bars to reduce their hours and to expand financial support to those that comply with the request.
Meanwhile, the Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday on the risk-off feel and also amid uncertainty about Senate runoffs in Georgia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls fail to resist above 0.77, eyes on Georgia run off election
AUD/USD is battling 0.7700 amid broad US dollar weakness on the return of risk appetite in Asia. Positive coronavirus vaccine results, expectations for a Democrat-controlled US Senate and more significant fiscal stimulus boost the risk sentiment.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3600 amid fresh UK lockdown
GBP/USD bounces off 50-bar SMA towards regaining 1.3600. The cable dropped the most in two weeks on Monday as the UK announced fresh lockdown measures to tame the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Gold pulls back from two-month highs, but bias remains bullish
Gold has backed off from multi-month highs of $1946 seen early today. The bullish breakout confirmed on Monday remains valid. Prices jumped over 2% on Monday, forming a bullish marubozu candle and confirming an upside break of the falling channel.
Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios
Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.
US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22
The index starts the new year on the negative side and extends the drop to fresh lows in the 89.40 region.