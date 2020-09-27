There are a number of headlines relating to UK politics and the monetary policy to start the Asian session off with a focus on sterling.
Ireland’s Taoiseach Micheál Martin: Britain headed for no-deal Brexit
Speaking in an interview with inews, to be broadcast on Monday as part of the Liberal Democrats’, the Irish leader, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, was pessimistic about the chances of a trade deal between the UK and the EU.
The Irish leader said that the UK’s controversial Internal Market Bill had “eroded trust” between the two sides.
Asked if he believes a free-trade agreement is likely, he said, “I’m not that optimistic if I’m honest.”
I think progress has been slow in the talks so far, I think there is still potential for a deal, I believe a deal is the sane and sensible thing to do, and I think all of us as politicians have an obligation to those we represent – and in terms of Brexit that means the least damage possible to workers, to employers and to business and economy.
In the FT, there is a news story entitled, Tentative signs of progress as negotiations enter crucial phase, which may offer some hope for sterling bulls.
In the same vein, the BBC has published comments made by Dame Carolyn Fairbairn, the boss of the Confederation of British Industry, whereby she said it was the time for "the spirit of compromise to shine through".
BoE Tenreyro: Evidence on negative rates is encouraging
Meanwhile, in other weekend news, the Bank of England has been discussing how effective negative interest rates might be in the economic downturn and "the evidence has been encouraging", policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Saturday.
Reuters reported that Tenreyro also told the Sunday Telegraph that any V-shaped recovery would be interrupted by local outbreaks of the novel coronavirus that weigh on the economy, and the fact there is a very weak global outlook.
A sentence fro the interview that is grabbing the headlines in the same interview is as follows:
We have been discussing our toolkit in recent months, including how effective negative rates might be in the current context...The evidence has been encouraging.
Nodding to other central banks that have already taken the plunge, such as the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan, she adds:
There has been almost full pass-through of negative rates into lending rates in most countries. Banks adapted well - their profitability increased with negative rates largely because impairments and loss provisions have decreased with the boost to activity and the increase in asset prices.
Market implications
Pre-open prices in cable are perky, up some 0.2% in the realms of 1.2770.
The official open is at the top of the hour, but there is an order-block in the 1.28 area with the confluence of a 38.2% Fibonacci which has so far seen a sell on rallies in attempts to recover from the 1.2670s and the May's to current market supporting trendline.
A break of which would be a significant development in sterling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears retain control amid persistent risk aversion
The EUR/USD pair extended its weekly decline to 1.1611 on Friday, as demand for the greenback prevailed despite mixed US data. European governments are imposing restrictions amid resurgent coronavirus cases.
GBP/USD: Battle around 1.2700 will likely be won by bears
The GBP/USD pair closed a third consecutive day unchanged around 1.2740 last Friday, as the Pound found support in Brexit-related headline. The UK and the EU will resume Brexit trade talks next Tuesday.
Gold: Melts into next week with lower levels in sight
The precious metals complex has been hampered by the persistent greenback strength. Since the price broke the triangle pattern on the chart the price hasn't looked back even once. There was a small glimmer of hope when the price ...
Macro as september winds down
The dollar began September extending its losses, but reversed higher and is winding down the month at its best levels against the euro and sterling in a couple of months. The CAD and AUD have approached last month's lows.
WTI moves back to flat and once again trades above $40 per barrel
It has been a mixed Friday for WTI as the price is moving sideways heading into the weekend. All of the excitement was last week when the OPEC+ JMMC decided to keep output levels at their current rate until December.