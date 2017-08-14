A diplomatic solution to the North Korea missile crisis? - UOB

Analysts at UOB Group explained that US President Trump and China President Xi Jinping held phone call on North Korea on Saturday.

Key Quotes:

"Xi said that ‘relevant side’ must exercise restraint and avoid words and actions that may exacerbate tensions, and resolving North Korean nuclear issue ultimately needs to be done through talks. Xi says China is willing to maintain communication with US for appropriate resolution of North Korea nuclear issue.

The Pentagon’s top military officer said on Sunday the focus remains on finding a diplomatic solution to the North Korea missile crisis, even as the military works up viable options in case they become necessary.

Meanwhile, US CIA said that there is no imminent threat of a nuclear war with North Korea despite rising tensions.

US President Trump plans to sign an executive memorandum directing investigation into allegations that China violated US intellectual property rights and forced technology transfers."