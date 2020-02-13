A cruise ship is in lock down in Sydney Harbour, passenger now being tested for possible coronavirus – The Australian

The Australian is reporting that a passenger aboard a cruise ship docked in Sydney Harbour is being tested for possible coronavirus. The Australian understands that NSW Health are assessing a Singaporean man who fell ill with a respiratory complaint.
The cruise ship arrived in Sydney this morning having believed to be at other Australian ports after travelling from New Zealand.
Market implications
This follows news from yesterday that there were nearly 50k new coronavirus cases in Hubei province, a surge of 45% amid new image scans, has seen the market revert to a risk-off tone which is weighing on NZD and AUD.
The latest figures in the Hubei province reported 242 new deaths and 14,840 new cases of the flu-like virus. That brings the worldwide death toll to at least 1,357 and the number of confirmed cases to more than 60,000. The lift in cases was driven by a change in the way the disease is being diagnosed meaning a lift in both cases and deaths attributed to the disease. This created uncertainty and stemmed previous optimism that the disease may be peaking.
There is no reaction in AUD so far, sat at 0.6712, but heavy since falling from 0.6740s overnight
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD awaits fresh clues to extend coronavirus-led losses towards 0.6700
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6720 at the start of Friday’s Asian session after snapping the three-day run-up the previous day. The Aussie pair’s recent declines could be attributed to the sudden spurt in coronavirus cases from China’s Hubei, the epicenter of the deadly disease.
USD/JPY: Greenback stabilizes below the 110.00 figure
USD/JPY is challenging the 109.85 resistance. The rising wedge formation can limit the bullish pressure. The pair eased below the 110.00 figure while trading above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).
6 Reasons for EURO's Decline & How Much More it Can Fall
Everyone wants to know how much further the euro can fall. Not only has it been in a downtrend since the beginning of the month, but it lost value 8 out of the last 9 trading days and on the one day that it rallied, the increase was modest at best.
WTI: Under pressure below $52 amid political, coronavirus headlines
WTI declines to $51.65 by the press time of the Asian session on Friday. The energy benchmark seems to struggle in cheering the latest news from Iraq amid coronavirus fears. WTI declines to $51.65 by the press time of the Asian session on Friday. The energy benchmark seems to struggle in cheering the latest news from Iraq amid coronavirus fears.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.