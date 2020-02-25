1st confirmed coronavirus case found in German state Baden-Wuerttemberg - RTRS

1st confirmed coronavirus case found in german state Baden-Wuerttemberg - Reuters citing a regional government statement.

Overnight, the pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 1.8% provisionally, with all sectors in the red. Among the major bourses, France’s CAC was among the worst performers, slumping 2%. Italy’s FTSE MIB also fell, extending sharp declines seen on Monday due to the fears the coronavirus outbreak was spreading beyond the north of the country.

In the US session, stocks responded in kind. "We really want to prepare the American public for the possibility that their lives will be disrupted because of this pandemic," a CDC official said on Tuesday. The Dow was off some 800 points and the S&P 500 down 500 points.