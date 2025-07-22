Asset allocation in a retirement account like an IRA is much more than a technicality. It's a decisive strategy that can make the difference between a serene retirement and late regrets.

Neglecting to allocate assets in an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) can be particularly costly.

All too often, savers are content to invest their money for retirement without any real strategy, or even to let it lie dormant in cash. Poor allocation or lack of diversification can considerably slow down the growth of savings over the long term.

A misallocation, a silent loss

Investing in an IRA, whether Traditional or Roth, does not by itself guarantee a bright financial future. The key lies in how that money is invested.

Delays in investment, or keeping cash uninvested, can significantly reduce performance.

By deferring contributions and leaving the money in cash, an investor could lose up to $16,000 in potential gains over 30 years with a modest return of 4% per year, according to a Vanguard study.

Understanding asset allocation: A pillar of retirement planning

Asset allocation involves dividing your portfolio among several asset classes: Equities, Bonds, Cash, even Real Estate or Commodities.

Each of these asset classes reacts differently to economic cycles. A well-thought-out allocation reduces overall volatility, smoothes returns and maximizes long-term growth potential.

Age, investment horizon, risk profile and financial objectives are the main criteria to be taken into account when deciding where to allocate your funds.

For example, a young investor could favour a high exposure to Equities to benefit from long-term stock market returns. A retired investor, on the other hand, should look for greater stability, with a higher proportion in Bonds .

Too much cash in an IRA: A risky choice

Many savers make the mistake of leaving a large part of their IRA in cash, thinking they can avoid risk by doing so.

In reality, cash is the safest asset, but also the least profitable, and offers no protection against inflation.

In a long-horizon account like an IRA, leaving money idle is an expensive passive choice. It deprives the saver of the power of compound interest.

The importance of regular rebalancing your IRA

Your ideal allocation is not set in stone. With time and market movements, weightings change.

A typical portfolio initially balanced 60% equities and 40% bonds may become unbalanced if equities rise sharply.

You therefore need to periodically rebalance your IRA to stay true to your risk profile. This discipline makes it possible to sell what has risen (at the right time) and strengthen what is undervalued, without exposing yourself to emotional decisions.

Source: Fidelity

Adapting your allocation to each stage of retirement

The right asset mix evolves throughout the retirement planning cycle. In the early years of saving, a dynamic allocation builds capital.

As you approach retirement, you need to secure part of your gains. And once retired, the aim is to combine residual growth with income stability to cope with expenses and longevity.

The "glide path" approach allows a gradual transition from a growth-oriented portfolio to a more conservative one.

In practical terms, this means that you deduct your age from 100 to obtain the recommended share of equities in your portfolio, with the remainder invested in bonds or cash. For example, at age 40, you could aim for an allocation of 60% equities and 40% bonds.

A strategy to build, not improvise

Investing in an IRA is not enough. You also need to adopt a rigorous asset allocation strategy, tailored to your objectives and regularly adjusted.

Neglecting this lever means under-exploiting one of the best tools for preparing for retirement.

And in a world where people are living longer and markets are more volatile, a poorly thought-out allocation can be costly.