In 1984, Ted Weschler was a 22-year-old financial analyst, fresh out of college and earning $22,000 a year. Nothing then predestined the man who would become one of Warren Buffett's right-hand men at Berkshire Hathaway to accumulate a colossal fortune in an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) .

Yet, thirty-five years later, his retirement account showed a staggering balance of $264.4 million. A success story brought to light by a ProPublica investigation that has turned the perception of the American retirement savings system on its head.

A modest start, a relentless strategy

Ted Weschler's story is that of an ordinary American who took advantage of investment mechanisms available to everyone.

When he started at W.R. Grace in 1984, he began contributing the maximum amount allowed to his retirement account, taking advantage of his employer's matching contribution program.

By 1989, his account already stood at $70,385, a respectable sum, but still a long way from the fortune he was to build.

That same year, Weschler decided to transfer his funds to a Self-Directed IRA , an individual account that gave him the freedom to choose his investments.

From then on, he rigorously applied a strategy based on fundamental research, concentrated position-taking and a long-term investment horizon.

Even the crash of 1990, which plunged his portfolio by 52%, did not deter him from his course. He describes the loss as an "unmonetized lesson", according to Business Insider, preferring to see it as a learning opportunity rather than a failure.

Outstanding performance, but not unattainable

In contrast to other fortunes revealed by ProPublica, such as that of Peter Thiel , whose investments in unlisted shares caused controversy, Weschler built his fortune solely on publicly accessible securities.

"All investments in this account were public securities," he clarified in a public statement , wishing to dispel any notion of illegitimate advantage.

His performance is all the more remarkable. Between 2000 and 2011, his portfolio posted an average annual return of 22% after fees.

In 2012, with a balance of $131 million, he made a strategic conversion to a Roth IRA , a type of account where withdrawals are tax-free.

The cost? More than $28 million paid to the IRS. But this one-time tax sacrifice eliminates any future taxation on the growth of his portfolio.

The $5 million lunch with Warren Buffett

Alongside his financial exploits, Ted Weschler has a long-standing admiration for Warren Buffett. In 2010 and 2011, he won two charity auctions to have lunch with the Oracle of Omaha, paying a total of $5.25 million.

An unusual investment, but immensely profitable. These meetings impressed Buffett, who hired him in 2012 as an investment manager at Berkshire Hathaway.

Since then, Weschler has been one of the two main investors managing part of Berkshire's gigantic portfolio, looking for companies capable of absorbing at least $500 million in investment without crossing the 10% shareholding threshold.

A lesson in American retirement planning

Beyond the impressive numbers, Ted Weschler has consistently emphasized the educational message of his journey.

In a country where Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) are supposed to provide the middle class with a retirement safety net, his success highlights the inequalities of access... but also the considerable potential of making good use of these devices. His strategy is based on simple but powerful principles:

Start early (he opened his account at the age of 22),

(he opened his account at the age of 22), Maximize annual contributions,

Invest 100% in Equities,

Maintain strict discipline, even in times of crisis,

And above all, think long-term.

He adds that even if his account had been invested solely in an S&P 500 index fund, its value would have reached around $1.6 million by 2021. Proof that discipline can pay off even without advanced expertise.

An example, not an exception

At a time when concerns about the viability of Social Security are mounting, Ted Weschler's story highlights the importance of meticulous personal planning.

His success is not based on unattainable privileges or risky speculation, but on sound, reproducible investment principles, provided you start early and stay disciplined.

While not everyone will become a multimillionaire thanks to an IRA, the foundations of its success are within reach of anyone wishing to prepare for a serene retirement: save regularly, invest intelligently, and let time do its work.

An inspiring model for future retirees

Ted Weschler's story vividly illustrates the power of Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) when used with rigor, intelligence and patience.

At a time when younger generations face uncertain retirement prospects, his story offers concrete inspiration.

And perhaps, as he hopes, he will become "an aspirational example of the power of deferred consumption" to motivate tomorrow's savers.