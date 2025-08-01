In 2021, a ProPublica investigation revealed a story that almost sounds like a financial fable: PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel turned a simple $2,000 Roth IRA into a safe-deposit box worth over $5 billion... all tax-free.

How did a tool designed to help American families prepare for retirement – Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) – become the springboard for an extraordinary fortune? Here's a step-by-step explanation.

What is a Roth IRA?

A Roth IRA is a special type of tax-advantaged retirement savings account. You deposit money into the account that is already taxed, your investments then grow freely within the account, and when you withdraw your earnings at retirement, starting at age 59 and a half, you have no further tax liability.

For the majority of Americans, these accounts are used to buy funds, Bonds or Stocks listed on the stock exchange, with relatively low annual contribution limits ($7,000 in 2025).

The aim is to ensure that savers don't end up relying solely on Social Security for a decent retirement.

Peter Thiel's brilliant, or scandalous, idea

In 1999, Peter Thiel opened a Roth IRA and invested in shares of PayPal, which he had co-founded.

The price at the time was $0.001 per share, a fraction of a cent. With just $1,700, he bought 1.7 million shares.

A few years later, when eBay bought PayPal, those shares were worth millions. As they are held in his Roth IRA, Thiel pays no tax on this gigantic capital gain.

The snowball effect

Buoyed by this initial success, Thiel reinvested his accumulated earnings in his Roth IRA. For example, he invested in shares of Palantir Technologies, which he had helped found, as well as in Facebook, which he had acquired very early on.

As these companies took off, the value of his Roth IRA exploded. In 2019, it was worth over $5 billion.

For comparison, a conventional Roth IRA, maxed out each year and invested in a simple S&P 500 fund, would have been worth around $258,000 over the same period, according to ProPublica's estimate.

Why not everyone can do the same

At first glance, you might think that anyone could copy this "Thiel Strategy". But in reality, it's almost impossible for the average investor to do that, because :

Most people don't have access to private equity in promising startups.

in promising startups. The law reserves this type of investment for so-called "accredited" (i.e. very wealthy) investors.

And even if you do have access, it's rare to bet savings for retirement on a future unicorn like PayPal or Facebook.

Clearly, Thiel had both the right idea, the network and the good fortune to invest early in companies that were set to revolutionize the global economy.

A political and fiscal debate

Peter Thiel's case has rekindled the debate on tax fairness. Have Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) , designed to help the middle class prepare for retirement planning, become a bypass tool for a handful of billionaires?

For some elected officials, such as Senator Ron Wyden, the size of Roth IRAs should be limited, or it should be forbidden to hold shares in start-ups. Others feel that Thiel has simply made intelligent use of existing rules.

In the meantime, this case highlights a striking contrast:

On the one hand, a quarter of Americans have saved nothing for retirement , according to a 2020 Federal Reserve study reported by ProPublica.

, according to a 2020 Federal Reserve study reported by ProPublica. On the other, a few investors are using the Roth IRA to accumulate billions entirely tax-free.

The lesson for the average saver

For the vast majority of Americans, the Roth IRA remains an excellent savings tool. While it won't make you a billionaire like Peter Thiel, it does offer one key advantage: The ability to build capital for retirement, without fear of hefty tax bills down the road.

The moral? The "Thiel Strategy" can't be reproduced for everyone, but it illustrates the importance of starting retirement planning early , diversifying investments and understanding tax rules.

Because even without 5 billion to play with, a Roth IRA can make the difference between a comfortable retirement and total dependence on Social Security.