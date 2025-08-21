When you think of retirement savings in the United States, the Individual Retirement Account (IRA) immediately springs to mind. This tax-advantaged savings account is a mainstay of retirement planning for millions of Americans.

Yet there's a variant that's often overlooked, but essential for many couples: the Spousal IRA. Designed to enable a spouse with no or low income to benefit from the same tax advantages as an employee, this arrangement plays a key role in long-term financial security.

Why a Spousal IRA?

In most cases, the ability to contribute to an IRA is dependent on taxable income. This poses a problem when one spouse chooses to stay at home, for example to raise children or care for a relative, and therefore has no income to declare.

The risk then is that the financial horizon for retirement may be weakened by the lack of dedicated savings.

The Spousal IRA meets this need. It allows a spouse who works and generates sufficient income to contribute not only to his or her own IRA account, but also to that of his or her partner.

This mechanism ensures that both members of the couple have personal savings for retirement, reinforcing the financial independence and stability of the household.

How it works and the rules to know

In practical terms, the Spousal IRA is not a separate product: it is a Traditional IRA or Roth IRA opened in the name of the non-earning spouse.

The difference lies in the origin of the funds. To be eligible, the couple must be legally married and file a joint tax return.

The contribution limit is identical to that of other IRAs ($7,000 per year in 2025, or $8,000 for those over 50 thanks to the "catch-up" mechanism).

These amounts can be contributed by the working spouse, as long as his or her taxable income covers all the couple's contributions.

Tax advantages remain unchanged, with deductions possible for a Traditional IRA and tax-free growth for a Roth IRA.

However, certain income limits apply, particularly for tax deductions, and must be checked each year.

A major asset for retirement planning

The Spousal IRA illustrates just how important financial planning is for both spouses. Too often, only one income is taken into account in the retirement planning strategy, which can leave the inactive spouse vulnerable in the event of divorce or death.

With this system, couples can balance their savings and ensure that each has individual resources at their disposal when they retire.

This approach also maximizes tax benefits. By doubling contributions, a couple can set aside up to $14,000 a year (or $16,000 after age 50), while potentially reducing their taxable income.

Over the long term, the cumulative effect is considerable, especially if investments grow over several decades.

A complement to Social Security

The American public pension, Social Security, remains an essential source of retirement income, especially for spouses who have worked little or not at all.

However, it is rarely sufficient to maintain the desired standard of living. In such cases, the Spousal IRA is an indispensable complement, as it enables the generation of independent, flexible private capital.

By combining Social Security benefits with the savings accumulated in a Spousal IRA, couples build a much more solid financial base, better adapted to life's ups and downs.

Spousal IRA: A tool not to be overlooked

Often underestimated, the Spousal IRA is a key asset planning tool. It corrects an injustice by allowing the non-earning spouse to save for his or her retirement, while reinforcing the couple's financial stability.

At a time when life expectancy is increasing and economic uncertainties are weighing on the future of public pensions, it would be a mistake to neglect this tool.

For any American couple wishing to actively prepare for the future, the Spousal IRA is not simply a bonus, but an essential retirement planning strategy, on a par with a 401(k) plan or personal savings.