Saving for retirement remains one of life's most essential financial issues. In the United States, Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) play a central role in this preparation, complementing Social Security.

But one question comes up regularly: how much should you allocate to your IRA to build a solid financial future?

The answer depends less on a magic number than on a thoughtful approach to asset allocation and retirement planning.

The importance of a global vision of retirement

Many Americans still rely heavily on Social Security as a safety net. However, studies show that this benefit only covers an average of 30%-40% of working life income.

To maintain a comfortable standard of living, a supplement is essential. That's where IRAs come in.

They offer an advantageous tax framework and the flexibility to diversify savings . But determining how much to invest starts with a clear assessment of future needs: housing, healthcare, leisure, and possible family projects.

IRA contribution limits

For the 2025 tax year, IRA contribution limits remain stable compared to 2024:

Annual contributions for individuals under age 50 are capped at $7,000.

Those age 50 or older can contribute up to $8,000, thanks to a $1,000 "catch-up contribution."

Nor can you contribute more to your IRAs (Traditional and Roth combined) than your taxable income for the year.

The 10%-15% rule, but adapted

Financial advisors often recommend devoting between 10% and 15% of annual income to retirement savings, whether via a 401(k) or an IRA .

However, this rule is only a starting point. A young worker who starts early can make do with more modest rates thanks to the power of compound interest, while a 50-year-old who has saved little will often have to go well beyond that.

The allowance is therefore not universal; it must be adjusted to age, income and personal objectives.

Asset allocation at the heart of the strategy

It's not enough to decide how much to invest in your IRA, as you also need to decide how to invest. This is where asset allocation comes in, as you need to determine the distribution of investments between Equities, Bonds, Cash, Commodities and so on.

As a general rule, the longer the retirement horizon, the greater the proportion of Equities can be, as they offer higher potential returns despite their volatility.

As retirement approaches, a gradual switch to Bonds and defensive investments helps to secure the capital accumulated.

Adapt allocation to your profile and context

Every investor has a different risk profile. Some prefer an aggressive strategy, betting on market growth, while others prefer stability.

What's more, the economic context - inflation, interest rates, financial markets - directly influences the relevance of certain allocations.

Good retirement planning therefore means regularly reviewing your IRA , at least once a year, to adjust the amounts and allocation according to personal and macroeconomic developments.

The complementary role of Social Security

Although IRAs represent an essential pillar, they should not be considered in isolation. Social Security guarantees an income base, which can enable people to take greater risks with their private savings.

Conversely, those anticipating modest benefits will need to increase their allocation to IRAs to compensate.

It is the balance between these two sources of income that determines financial security in retirement.

No universal amount, but a clear strategy

Though financial advisors typically recommend allocating between 10% and 15% of annual income to retirement savings, there is no perfect universal percentage to invest in an IRA. The key lies in an intelligent combination: assessing future needs, calibrating annual contributions, setting up an appropriate asset allocation and regularly readjusting the plan.

In short, good preparation for retirement requires discipline, diversification and a long-term vision.