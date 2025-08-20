Saving for retirement remains one of life's most essential financial issues. In the United States, Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) play a central role in this preparation, complementing Social Security.
But one question comes up regularly: how much should you allocate to your IRA to build a solid financial future?
The answer depends less on a magic number than on a thoughtful approach to asset allocation and retirement planning.
The importance of a global vision of retirement
Many Americans still rely heavily on Social Security as a safety net. However, studies show that this benefit only covers an average of 30%-40% of working life income.
To maintain a comfortable standard of living, a supplement is essential. That's where IRAs come in.
They offer an advantageous tax framework and the flexibility to diversify savings. But determining how much to invest starts with a clear assessment of future needs: housing, healthcare, leisure, and possible family projects.
IRA contribution limits
For the 2025 tax year, IRA contribution limits remain stable compared to 2024:
- Annual contributions for individuals under age 50 are capped at $7,000.
- Those age 50 or older can contribute up to $8,000, thanks to a $1,000 "catch-up contribution."
Nor can you contribute more to your IRAs (Traditional and Roth combined) than your taxable income for the year.
The 10%-15% rule, but adapted
Financial advisors often recommend devoting between 10% and 15% of annual income to retirement savings, whether via a 401(k) or an IRA.
However, this rule is only a starting point. A young worker who starts early can make do with more modest rates thanks to the power of compound interest, while a 50-year-old who has saved little will often have to go well beyond that.
The allowance is therefore not universal; it must be adjusted to age, income and personal objectives.
Asset allocation at the heart of the strategy
It's not enough to decide how much to invest in your IRA, as you also need to decide how to invest. This is where asset allocation comes in, as you need to determine the distribution of investments between Equities, Bonds, Cash, Commodities and so on.
As a general rule, the longer the retirement horizon, the greater the proportion of Equities can be, as they offer higher potential returns despite their volatility.
As retirement approaches, a gradual switch to Bonds and defensive investments helps to secure the capital accumulated.
Adapt allocation to your profile and context
Every investor has a different risk profile. Some prefer an aggressive strategy, betting on market growth, while others prefer stability.
What's more, the economic context - inflation, interest rates, financial markets - directly influences the relevance of certain allocations.
Good retirement planning therefore means regularly reviewing your IRA, at least once a year, to adjust the amounts and allocation according to personal and macroeconomic developments.
The complementary role of Social Security
Although IRAs represent an essential pillar, they should not be considered in isolation. Social Security guarantees an income base, which can enable people to take greater risks with their private savings.
Conversely, those anticipating modest benefits will need to increase their allocation to IRAs to compensate.
It is the balance between these two sources of income that determines financial security in retirement.
No universal amount, but a clear strategy
Though financial advisors typically recommend allocating between 10% and 15% of annual income to retirement savings, there is no perfect universal percentage to invest in an IRA. The key lies in an intelligent combination: assessing future needs, calibrating annual contributions, setting up an appropriate asset allocation and regularly readjusting the plan.
In short, good preparation for retirement requires discipline, diversification and a long-term vision.
IRAs FAQs
An IRA (Individual Retirement Account) allows you to make tax-deferred investments to save money and provide financial security when you retire. There are different types of IRAs, the most common being a traditional one – in which contributions may be tax-deductible – and a Roth IRA, a personal savings plan where contributions are not tax deductible but earnings and withdrawals may be tax-free. When you add money to your IRA, this can be invested in a wide range of financial products, usually a portfolio based on bonds, stocks and mutual funds.
Yes. For conventional IRAs, one can get exposure to Gold by investing in Gold-focused securities, such as ETFs. In the case of a self-directed IRA (SDIRA), which offers the possibility of investing in alternative assets, Gold and precious metals are available. In such cases, the investment is based on holding physical Gold (or any other precious metals like Silver, Platinum or Palladium). When investing in a Gold IRA, you don’t keep the physical metal, but a custodian entity does.
They are different products, both designed to help individuals save for retirement. The 401(k) is sponsored by employers and is built by deducting contributions directly from the paycheck, which are usually matched by the employer. Decisions on investment are very limited. An IRA, meanwhile, is a plan that an individual opens with a financial institution and offers more investment options. Both systems are quite similar in terms of taxation as contributions are either made pre-tax or are tax-deductible. You don’t have to choose one or the other: even if you have a 401(k) plan, you may be able to put extra money aside in an IRA
The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) doesn’t specifically give any requirements regarding minimum contributions to start and deposit in an IRA (it does, however, for conversions and withdrawals). Still, some brokers may require a minimum amount depending on the funds you would like to invest in. On the other hand, the IRS establishes a maximum amount that an individual can contribute to their IRA each year.
Investment volatility is an inherent risk to any portfolio, including an IRA. The more traditional IRAs – based on a portfolio made of stocks, bonds, or mutual funds – is subject to market fluctuations and can lead to potential losses over time. Having said that, IRAs are long-term investments (even over decades), and markets tend to rise beyond short-term corrections. Still, every investor should consider their risk tolerance and choose a portfolio that suits it. Stocks tend to be more volatile than bonds, and assets available in certain self-directed IRAs, such as precious metals or cryptocurrencies, can face extremely high volatility. Diversifying your IRA investments across asset classes, sectors and geographic regions is one way to protect it against market fluctuations that could threaten its health.
