Preparing for retirement is not just a matter of accumulating savings, but also of organizing them in a way that reduces risk and increases the prospects of return.

In this context, Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) play a crucial role for Americans seeking to diversify their portfolios.

Diversification: A key principle for successful retirement planning

Diversification is a golden rule when it comes to saving and investing. It involves spreading your money across different asset classes, including Equities, Bonds, Cash and Commodities, so as not to depend on a single source of performance.

As part of retirement planning, an IRA offers an advantageous structure for putting this principle into practice. Unlike a simple Securities account, it offers tax benefits and access to a wide range of investments.

Beyond Social Security

For many Americans, Social Security is the cornerstone of retirement. But it is often not enough to maintain the same standard of living after retirement.

Future income from Social Security must therefore be supplemented by private savings.

IRAs are an effective way of building up these savings, as they enable long-term savings to be accumulated in a favorable tax environment.

How IRAs expand your investment options

An IRA can accommodate a variety of asset types, from US Equities to Bonds, Index Funds, ETFs and even, in some cases, Real Estate or Commodities such as Gold. This flexibility makes it an ideal tool for building a balanced portfolio.

Equities boost long-term growth.

Bonds provide stability and reduce volatility.

Diversified Funds or ETFs facilitate exposure to broad swathes of the market with a single instrument.

Thanks to this variety, investors can tailor their retirement planning to their age, risk appetite and long-term objectives.

Protection against uncertainty

Retirement takes place over a period of several decades, marked by economic cycles, financial crises and demographic changes.

Having a diversified IRA means limiting exposure to a single type of asset, and therefore reducing the risks associated with market fluctuations.

This protection is all the more important as life expectancy lengthens, and retirees need to ensure that they have sufficient resources for sometimes twenty or thirty years without professional income.

A pillar of retirement planning

Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) are not a substitute for Social Security, but they are an indispensable lever for strengthening and diversifying savings.

By offering a wide range of investment options, they enable you to build a portfolio tailored to each profile and objective.

Used properly, they give savers the means to secure their financial future and face retirement with greater serenity.