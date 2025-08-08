When you change jobs or prepare for retirement, a crucial question arises: what to do with the savings accumulated in your 401(k) plan?

Among the various options available, a 401(k) rollover to an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) is often presented as the most advantageous solution. But this decision needs to be well understood, as it can have a major impact on your retirement planning.

In this article, we explain why and how to rollover your 401(k) to an IRA, what it means for your savings, the mistakes to avoid, and the criteria for making the right choice.

What is an IRA rollover?

An IRA rollover is an individual retirement account designed specifically to receive funds transferred from a former employer-sponsored retirement plan, such as a 401(k).

This mechanism allows you to continue growing your savings tax-free while gaining flexibility, especially if you can no longer contribute to your old 401(k) once you leave your job.

Why consider a 401(k) rollover to an IRA?

Here are the main advantages:

More control and investment choice

401(k) plans generally offer a limited selection of mutual funds chosen by your former employer.

By transferring these funds to an IRA, you gain access to a much wider universe: Stocks, Bonds, ETFs, Index Funds, Real Estate, Gold, etc. This level of customization is ideal for tailoring your strategy to your risk profile, age or retirement goals .

Potentially lower fees

Some 401(k) plans charge high fees, particularly on the funds they offer. An IRA with an online broker can reduce these costs, especially with low-fee index funds. Fewer fees mean more net return for your retirement.

Clearer rules

401(k)s are governed by employer-specific rules. Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), on the other hand, follow uniform rules defined by the IRS, simplifying their management over time.

Consolidation and simplicity

If you have several legacy 401(k) accounts, consolidating them into a single IRA rollover allows you to simplify management, harmonize your asset allocation strategy, and centralize performance tracking.

How do I roll over my 401(k) to an IRA?

There are two ways to make this transfer:

Direct transfer

This is the simplest and safest option. Funds are transferred directly from your former 401(k) manager to the financial institution hosting your new rollover IRA, without the money passing through your personal account.

Benefit: No tax risks or penalties. The transfer is seamless, without interruption.

Indirect transfer

In this case, you receive a check in your name and have 60 days to deposit the funds in an IRA. However, beware that 20% of the amount is withheld at source by the former plan as tax. You'll have to advance this amount if you wish to transfer the entire 401(k).

Risks: If you exceed 60 days or fail to transfer the entire amount, the part not transferred will be considered a taxable withdrawal, with a 10% penalty if you're under 59 years and a half.

Traditional IRA or Roth IRA: Which to choose?

Traditional IRA corresponds to the tax regime of a 401(k). Funds continue to grow tax-free, and you'll be taxed on withdrawals at retirement. No immediate tax is due on rollover.

In a Roth IRA , you pay taxes at the time of rollover (unless you're rolling over a Roth 401(k)), but future withdrawals are tax-free. Useful if you think you'll be in a higher tax bracket at retirement.

Consider consulting a financial advisor to assess the right time to convert to a Roth IRA, especially if markets are down.

Disadvantages to consider with an IRA rollover

A rollover to an IRA often makes sense, but it's not right for every situation:

Loss of access to 401(k) loans: You won't be able to borrow against your funds after a rollover, which is sometimes useful in active plans.

You won't be able to borrow against your funds after a rollover, which is sometimes useful in active plans. Less legal protection: 401(k)s are better protected from creditors than IRAs, except in the event of bankruptcy.

401(k)s are better protected from creditors than IRAs, except in the event of bankruptcy. Minimum withdrawal age: If you leave your job after age 55, you can withdraw without penalty from a 401(k), but not from an IRA before age 59 and a half (with some exceptions).

If you leave your job after age 55, you can withdraw without penalty from a 401(k), but not from an IRA before age 59 and a half (with some exceptions). Loss of specific funds: Some 401(k)s offer stable or guaranteed-rate funds, absent from many IRAs.

Should I rollover now or wait?

A 401(k) rollover can be considered even if you're still employed, provided your plan allows it. It can allow you to diversify your investments earlier and better protect your accumulated earnings as you approach retirement.

First, however, check to see whether this will temporarily suspend your contributions to the current 401(k), or result in unexpected fees.

When does a 401(k) rollover to an IRA make sense?

Consider it if:

You want more investment choices.

You want to consolidate several accounts.

You want to reduce fees.

You want more control over your retirement planning strategy.

Avoid it if:

You need a 401(k) loan.

You benefit from favorable tax treatment on company stock.

You're close to retirement and want to access funds at age 55.

401(k) to IRA rollover: A strategic decision

Making a rollover from your 401(k) to an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) can be a strategic decision to strengthen your long-term financial security.

It's a key step in your retirement planning, and deserves a serious analysis of your needs, current expenses, investment options and tax outlook.

Don't hesitate to enlist the help of an independent financial advisor to help you avoid tax pitfalls and maximize the potential of your savings. After all, your retirement future deserves the best strategy.