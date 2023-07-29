zkSync Era revenue aggregator protocol Kannagi Finance has reportedly rug pulled over $2 million

Share:

A Peckshield report has indicated that Kannagi Finance has rug pulled, making away with up to $2.13 million in investor funds.

The platform runs o the zkSync Era, which is in the race for the best Ethereum Layer 2 network.

The network has deleted its official website, including social media and communication accounts.

zkSync Era revenue aggregator protocol Kannagi Finance is the latest rug pull story after the project disappeared in the blue, leaving investors wondering what happened to their investments worth over $2 million.

zkSync Era based Kannagi Finance rug pulls over $2 million

Investors in the Kannagi Finance project, which runs on the L2 network zkSync Era are suffering the latest victims of crypto crime after the yield aggregator vanished in thin air.

Kannagi Finance, whose ticker symbol is the KANA, was touted as a decentralized yield aggregator committed to empowering investors to further reap compound interest from their cryptocurrency assets. Note the use of the word “was” because the website and project as a whole is gone like it never existed.

The only remaining trace of the project is the number of investors who now cry wolf after losing their investments. Citing one victim in a Twitter post:

I was RUG about 200,000 U, is there a way to get it back?

The Total Value Locked (TVL) of Kannagi Finance was $2.13 million as of July 28, but the current TVL has almost returned to zero, recording a meager $0.17 at the time of writing. This translates to an estimated 100% user loss.

Kannagi Finance TVL

Notably, the Kannagi Finance contract code was not even verified open-source, underscoring the need for proper due diligence before investing in cryptocurrency projects.

zkSync Era suffers by association

The rug pull has tarnished the reputation of zkSync Era, threatening its position in the race for the best Ethereum L2 network. As reported, zkSync currently ranks third after Arbitrum (ARB) and Optimism (OP), with a total value bridge of $455,863,420 at the time of writing.

As the L2 wars continue, the loss of confidence resulting from exploits like the case in EraLend and now zkSync Era continues to pose as a detractor. As reported on July 25, zkSync Era lending protocol EraLend exploited for $3.4 million in USDC. The lending protocol has since suspended all borrowing operations and is also advising users against depositing USDC. EraLend is also an Ethereum L2.

