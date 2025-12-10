Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Crypto bulls return as BTC eyes breakout, ETH surges, XRP strengthens

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are showing renewed strength at the time of writing on Wednesday as bullish momentum returns to the broader crypto market. BTC is edging toward a key resistance level that could trigger a breakout, ETH has surged above its descending trendline, while XRP is holding steady above key support — all signaling potential for further upside in the upcoming days.

Bitcoin could extend its rally toward the $100,000 mark

Bitcoin price recovered slightly over the weekend and rose 2.34% so far this week, retesting the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level at $94,253 (from the April low of $74,508 to the all-time high of $126,199 set in October) on Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, BTC hovers around $92,000.

If BTC closes above the $94,253 resistance level, it could extend its rally toward the next key resistance at $100,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is 49, near the neutral 50 level, suggesting fading bearish momentum. For the bullish momentum to be sustained, the RSI must move above the neutral level. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover last week, which remains intact, supporting the bullish thesis.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if BTC faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the next key support at $85,569, its 78.60% Fibonacci retracement level.

Ethereum rallies as it closes above the descending trendline

Ethereum price broke above the descending trendline (drawn by joining multiple highs since October 7) on Tuesday and rose 6.21%. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers around the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $3,315.

If ETH closes above the 50-day EMA at $3,315, it could extend the rally toward the next key resistance at $3,592.

The RSI on the daily chart is at 57, above its neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum is gaining traction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover last week, which remains intact, supporting the bullish thesis.

ETH/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if ETH faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the daily support at $3,017.

XRP finds support around key level

XRP price found support at $1.96 on Sunday and rose 3.66% over the next two days. At the time of writing on Wednesday, XRP hovers at around $2.08.

If XRP continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally toward the next daily resistance at $2.35.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 45, near the neutral 50 level, suggesting fading bearish momentum. For the bullish momentum to be sustained, the RSI must move above the neutral level. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover last week, which remains intact, supporting the bullish thesis.

XRP/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if XRP faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the daily support at $1.96.