TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Terra Luna Classic Price Forecast: LUNC extends rally as rising inflows, upgrade momentum fuel bullish outlook

  • Terra Luna Classic price hovers around $0.000061 on Wednesday after rallying over 22% in the previous two days.
  • Rising open interest and net inflows support bullish sentiment, likely linked to the upcoming network upgrade.
  • The technical outlook suggests further upside, with LUNC eyeing a potential continuation rally toward $0.000081 and beyond.
Terra Luna Classic Price Forecast: LUNC extends rally as rising inflows, upgrade momentum fuel bullish outlook
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) is showing renewed strength, trading above $0.000061 at the time of writing on Wednesday, up more than 22% this week. Rising net inflows, growing open interest, and optimism surrounding the upcoming network upgrade are further fueling the bullish momentum. On the technical side, it projects further upside, with bulls targeting levels above $0.000081.

Bullish on-chain signals emerge ahead of the network upgrade

Terra Luna Classic price begins the week on a positive note, extending its upward momentum after rallying over 84% in the previous week. The derivatives data further support these ongoing gains, as LUNC futures OI at exchanges rose from $18.15 million on Monday to $25.55 million on Wednesday. Rising OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which could fuel the current LUNC price rally.

Earlier this Sunday, Terra Classic developers released terrad v3.6.1, an update that addresses legacy contract issues and updates dependencies. The proposal seeks community and validator approval to upgrade the chain to v3.6.1 (upgrade name: v13_1), triggering an automatic chain halt at block 26,479,000, estimated for December 18.

According to the GitHub documentation, the upgrade was successfully tested on the rebel-2 testnet, with a rollback option available via v3.6.0 if mainnet issues arise.

Once implemented, this upgrade is expected to bolster the security, functionality, and reliability of the Terra Classic blockchain, thereby strengthening the network's long-term resilience and utility.

DefiLlama chart below also shows multiple inflow spikes, signaling renewed investor confidence and increased capital entering the ecosystem—likely linked to the upcoming network upgrade.

Terra Luna Classic Price Forecast: LUNC bulls targeting further gains

Terra Luna Classic weekly chart trades inside a falling wedge pattern and is currently trading above the 50-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level at $0.000056 after gaining 24% so far this week.

If LUNC closes above the 50-week EMA at $0.000056 on a weekly basis, it could extend the rally toward the next weekly resistance at $0.000098.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the weekly chart is 56, above the neutral 50 level, indicating bullish momentum is gaining traction. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on the weekly chart showed a bullish crossover, further supporting the bullish view.

LUNC/USDT weekly chart 

On the daily chart, LUNC price found support around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.000047 (from the December 2 low of $0.000026 to the December 6 high of $0.000081) on Monday and rose 22% the next day. At the time of writing on Wednesday, LUNC hovers at around $0.000061.

If LUNC continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally toward the December 6 high at $0.000081.

The RSI on the daily chart is at 71, above the overbought conditions, indicating strong bullish momentum. The MACD also showed a bullish crossover and rising green histogram bars, suggesting bullish momentum and continuation of an upward trend.

LUNC/USDT daily chart 

On the other hand, if LUNC corrects, it could extend the decline toward the next key support at $0.000047.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends gains as derivatives turn decisively bullish

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends gains as derivatives turn decisively bullish

Zcash (ZEC) price extends gains, trading above $440 on Wednesday after rallying nearly 30% so far this week. ZEC’s rising open interest, elevated bullish bets, and a shift to positive funding rates all point to stronger demand.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE recovers on rising bullish bets ahead of Fed rate decision

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE recovers on rising bullish bets ahead of Fed rate decision

Dogecoin (DOGE) holds steady by press time on Wednesday after a nearly 4% rise on Tuesday. Derivatives data indicate a surge in bullish bets and retail interest as the broader cryptocurrency market recovers on hopes that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will reduce interest rates by 25 basis points.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Crypto bulls return as BTC eyes breakout, ETH surges, XRP strengthens

Top 3 Price Prediction: Crypto bulls return as BTC eyes breakout, ETH surges, XRP strengthens

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are showing renewed strength at the time of writing on Wednesday as bullish momentum returns to the broader crypto market.

Top Crypto Gainers: WIF, PENGU, FET – Altcoins surge ahead of Fed’s rate cut

Top Crypto Gainers: WIF, PENGU, FET – Altcoins surge ahead of Fed’s rate cut

Dogwifhat (WIF), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) are leading the bullish charge over the last 24 hours.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin (BTC) is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Resistance at $94,150 capped recovery on Wednesday, but in the meantime, bulls have contained downside risks above $90,000. 