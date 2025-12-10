Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $92,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday as traders brace for volatility ahead of the upcoming US Federal Reserve (Fed) decision, which is widely expected to cut interest rates. An upswing from the previous day pushed BTC to $94,588, but headwinds amid macroeconomic uncertainty capped the rebound, leading to a minor correction.

Ethereum (ETH) remains broadly stable above $3,300, buoyed by inflows into spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Ripple (XRP), on the other hand, is edging lower toward its short-term support $2.00 despite steady but mild ETF inflows.

Data spotlight: BTC, ETH, XRP ETF inflows build as markets await Fed rate call

The Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to announce its monetary policy decision later on Wednesday. Markets have almost fully priced in a 25-basis-point cut, with probabilities in favor standing at 87.6%, according to the FedWatch Tool.

If the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) follows through with the cut, it will take the benchmark interest rate down to a range of 3.50%-3.75%. Nonetheless, the weight of the matter lies with the post-meeting statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s news conference. Here, investors will watch for clues about the central bank’s monetary policy direction, especially in the first quarter of 2026. This outlook will help shape sentiment, either bullish or bearish, over the next few weeks.

FedWatch Tool : Source: CME Group

Bitcoin experienced a resurgence of inflows into US-listed spot ETFs, with nearly $152 million streaming in on Tuesday. BlackRock’s IBIT was the best-performing ETF with almost $199 million, followed by Grayscale’s BTC with $34 million and Grayscale’s GBTC with approximately $17 million.

Bitcoin ETF stats | Source: SoSoValue

Ethereum ETFs extended their inflow streak for the second consecutive day with nearly $178 million deposited on Tuesday. Fidelity’s FETH ETF led with approximately $51 million, followed by Grayscale’s ETH with $45 million.

Ethereum ETF stats | Source: SoSoValue

Meanwhile, XRP spot ETFs recorded their 17th consecutive day of inflows, with almost $9 million flowing in on Tuesday. The cumulative inflow volume stands at $944 million, with net assets of $945 million. A break above $1 billion may affirm institutional interest in XRP ETFs.

XRP ETF stats | Source: SoSoValue

Chart of the day: Bitcoin consolidates above short-term support

Bitcoin is trading above $92,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, supported by an uptrending Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart.

The MACD histogram bars are rising above the mean line, indicating steady bullish momentum.

However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the same chart hovers around the midline, signaling that momentum is cooling. A rejection at this level may accelerate bearish pressure, increasing the odds of a trend correction below $90,000.

BTC/USDT daily chart

Bitcoin also remains below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $96,830, the 100-day EMA at $102,174 and the 200-day EMA at $103,714, which underpin the general bearish outlook.

A break above the 50-day EMA would likely reinforce the bullish outlook, with buyers targeting the second recovery phase above $100,000.

Altcoins update: Ethereum shows subtle recovery signs while XRP struggles

Ethereum is edging up above the 50-day EMA at $3,316 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The RSI on the daily chart has crossed above the 50 midline, increasing the probability of recovery toward the 100-day EMA at $3,513.

The MACD indicator on the same chart is almost crossing above the mean line, as green histogram bars expand, supporting the short-term bullish outlook.

Still, the 200-day EMA at $3,456 may cap rebounds. Moreover, a reversal below the 50-day EMA at $3,316 could push Ethereum toward the pivotal $3,000 support level.

ETH/USDT daily chart

As for XRP, the token is trading under pressure and below the 50-day EMA at $2.26, the 100-day EMA at $2.42 and the 200-day EMA at $2.47, which reinforces a short-term bearish outlook.

XRP/USDT daily chart

The RSI remains in the bearish region, at 44 and is pointing downwards, signaling a weakening of bullish momentum. Support at $2.00 is the short-term target, but if selling pressure increases, XRP may extend its down leg to the band support at $1.98-$1.82. Looking up, buyers should accelerate the price above the 50-day EMA at $2.26 to flip the trend upward toward the descending trendline.