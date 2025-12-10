TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Solana Price Forecast: SOL flashes bullish potential on institutional, retail confidence

  • Solana recovers with a fresh upcycle within a consolidation after a 3% rise on Tuesday.
  • Solana ETFs record consistent inflows for the fourth consecutive trading day, reflecting steady confidence among institutional investors.
  • Derivatives data indicate a surge in bullish bets as the SOL futures Open Interest grows.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL flashes bullish potential on institutional, retail confidence
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Solana (SOL) extends its upward trend for the third consecutive day, trading within a consolidation range of $121-$145. Persistent inflows into Solana Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) over the last four days suggest steady institutional confidence. On the derivatives side, the risk-on sentiment prevails as the SOL futures market expands alongside increasing bullish bets. 

Solana regains strength in derivatives, ETFs market

CoinGlass’ data shows that SOL futures Open Interest (OI) stands at $7.26 billion, up 2.89% over the last 24 hours. This indicates that the investors are increasing their risk exposure, anticipating further recovery in Solana. 

Additionally, the OI-weighted funding rate stands at 0.0224%, indicating that buyers are paying a premium to hold long positions, reflecting their confidence. Meanwhile, short liquidations of $9.64 million over the last 24 hours outpace long liquidations of $5.20 million, indicating a buy-side dominance.

SOL derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass.
SOL derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass.

Along the same lines, the long-to-short ratio chart indicates a sharp increase in long positions to 52.55%, up from 44.83% on Saturday. This increase in bullish bets aligns with the surge in OI and the funding rate, suggesting a bullish shift in the Solana derivatives market.

Solana long/short ratio chart. Source: CoinGlass.
Solana long/short ratio chart. Source: CoinGlass.

On the ETFs side, the net inflow of $16.54 million on Tuesday marked the fourth straight day of inflow and the highest since December 2, indicating renewed institutional interest. 

Solana ETFs data. Source: Sosovalue.
Solana ETFs data. Source: Sosovalue.

Similarly, the DeFiLlama data shows an increase in on-chain demand for Solana. The Total Value Locked (TVL) on the high-speed blockchain has increased by nearly 2% over the last 24 hours, reaching $8.984 billion, while stablecoins have surged by almost 3% over the last week, reaching $15.586 billion.

Solana DeFi metrics. Source: DeFiLlama.
Solana DeFi metrics. Source: DeFiLlama.

Technical outlook: Will Solana surpass $145?

Solana trades near $140 at press time on Wednesday, after a 3% surge the previous day. The recovery run approaches the November 14 high at $145, serving as the ceiling of a consolidation range with the lower support at June’s low of $126. 

If Solana clears the $145 boundary, the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $152 and $172, respectively, could serve as potential targets.

Technically, Solana is regaining strength as selling pressure wanes. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is at 48, inching toward the midline, suggesting a decline in bearish pressure.

At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) rises toward the zero line with renewed green histogram bars, suggesting a surge in bullish momentum.

SOL/USDT daily price chart.
SOL/USDT daily price chart.

On the downside, the key support for Solana lies at the $126 mark, followed by April’s low at $95. 

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends gains as derivatives turn decisively bullish

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends gains as derivatives turn decisively bullish

Zcash (ZEC) price extends gains, trading above $440 on Wednesday after rallying nearly 30% so far this week. ZEC’s rising open interest, elevated bullish bets, and a shift to positive funding rates all point to stronger demand.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE recovers on rising bullish bets ahead of Fed rate decision

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE recovers on rising bullish bets ahead of Fed rate decision

Dogecoin (DOGE) holds steady by press time on Wednesday after a nearly 4% rise on Tuesday. Derivatives data indicate a surge in bullish bets and retail interest as the broader cryptocurrency market recovers on hopes that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will reduce interest rates by 25 basis points.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Crypto bulls return as BTC eyes breakout, ETH surges, XRP strengthens

Top 3 Price Prediction: Crypto bulls return as BTC eyes breakout, ETH surges, XRP strengthens

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are showing renewed strength at the time of writing on Wednesday as bullish momentum returns to the broader crypto market.

Top Crypto Gainers: WIF, PENGU, FET – Altcoins surge ahead of Fed’s rate cut

Top Crypto Gainers: WIF, PENGU, FET – Altcoins surge ahead of Fed’s rate cut

Dogwifhat (WIF), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) are leading the bullish charge over the last 24 hours.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin (BTC) is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Resistance at $94,150 capped recovery on Wednesday, but in the meantime, bulls have contained downside risks above $90,000. 