Zeux unlocks Apple and Samsung Pay for Ontology holders, ONT jumps to the 20th place in the global rating

ONT has gained nearly 10% in recent 24 hours amid positive news.

Ontology enters the partnership with Zeux.

Ontology (ONT), now the 20th largest crypto asset with the market value of $870 million, has gained nearly 10% in recent 24 hours and became one of the growth leaders of the day. At the time of writing, ONT is changing hands at $1.76, the coin is most actively traded against USDT, while ONT/USD trading volumes are virtually non-existent.

What’s going on

Ontology’s growth is supported by a steady flow of positive corporate news. Thus, recently, the project announced the partnership with Zeux, the London-based company that provides and easy-to-use solution for converting cryptocurrencies and paying with them. Following the integration with Zeux digital wallet, Ontology holders will be able to pay with ONT tokens in the stores that accept Apple and Samsung Pay.

“As we strive towards being that trust layer, so businesses and governments can participate in the new smart economy, we also need to think about trust and adoption of the masses — if blockchain is to be the future. This new accessibility for ONT holders will drive adoption and uptake, something I passionately support,” Li Jun, Founder of ONTology, said, commenting on the new partnership,

This development will promote ONT usage in real life and serve as a good catalyst for further project development.