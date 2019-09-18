Zeux will be launched at many shops, ranging from coffee shops to grocery stores.

Zeux, a payments and banking services app, has announced a collaboration with the IOTA Foundation. The collaboration will allow users to use the IOTA tokens as payment with merchants that accept Apple Pay and Samsung Pay. Zeux will be launched at hundreds of shops, ranging from coffee shops to grocery stores.

Zeux facilitates a simpler way to pay, bank and invest by integrating all these services into one place. The company does not charge any fee for opening an account, money transfers, top-up or crypto payment commissions. For fiat and cryptocurrencies, Zeux is a digital solution providing customers with integrated investment products. David Sønstebø, founder and co-chairman of the IOTA Foundation, said:

“This partnership with Zeux will provide a significant convenience benefit for the IOTA ecosystem. We are very excited for this. Now IOTA digital currency can be used as payment with merchants that accept Apple Pay and Samsung Pay. By combining existing technology with another form of currency, this is a big step forward towards the adoption of crypto for the masses.’’

Founder and CEO of Zeux Frank Zhou believe that the collaboration will bring widespread adoption of cryptocurrency. He said:

“Zeux is very excited about partnering with the IOTA. As a distributed ledger with zero transaction fees, The Tangle is a very promising chain for us to build our customer data, Dapp. This marks another step forward in our journey. We look forward to working with IOTA and giving their customer base even more financial freedom.”

Zeux has also introduced its own ZeuxCoin Token (ZUC). The token can be used for cashback on all crypto purchases and a payment fee token for all the commissions paid by financial product providers.



