XTZ Price Prediction: Tezos cooperation with McLaren can only mean one thing

- McLaren will be teamed up with Tezos to create an NFT platform.
- XTZ price rattled by the Fed’s potential rate hikes.
- A nice buy level for Tezos looks nearby.
Tezos is teaming up with McLaren. The Formula 1 team has asked the blockchain currency to build a non-fungible token (NFT) platform. The idea is that the platform will list NFTs from the history of McLaren as the second-oldest running F1 team.
McLaren has elected to team with Tezos for their less energy-intensive model. As a counterpart, Tezos branding will show on the race suits of the F1 team.
XTZ price on-sell the rumor, buy the fact mode
Tezos price went higher on the initial news of this partnership, but it has been treading water since, as risk-off sentiment has taken over the markets after last week’s Fed interest rate decision. Investors got spooked and pulled their money out of the markets. Add to that the fact that China has ordered online paying platform Alipay and domestic banks not to provide services linked to virtual currencies, and you get a quick correction.
Markets are voracious at the pricing in events. Now the two negative elements are in, it is time to look to buy the fact: Tezos has a foot in the door to the billion-dollar franchise F1 is.
XTZ/USDt 12-hour chart
Monday’s red candlestick is getting in an interesting purple triangle that has proven its base around $2.44, a big support level not seen since February.
This triangle is shaped by two trendlines that are crossing, which might provide Tezos with more support. The death cross triggered by the 55 and 200 DMAs, however, is not very compelling, but once the shock effect of the China news is brushed off, we might see logic returning.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
