XRP price climbs to new year-to-date high at $0.74, Coinbase filing shows contradictory SEC comments

- XRP price climbed to $0.7440 on Monday, a new year-to-date high.
- Coinbase filing shows SEC’s contradicting statements on digital assets in the Ripple lawsuit and Hinman speech.
- XRP Ledger’s AMM amendment and the upcoming deadline in SEC vs. Ripple are likely behind the latest rally.
XRP price tagged the $0.7440 level on Monday, after trading below the $0.66 resistance for weeks. The altcoin’s rally to a new year-to-date high, which lost some steam on Tuesday, is likely catalyzed by XRP holders’ anticipation surrounding the upcoming opening brief deadline in the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple and the recently passed Automated Market Maker (AMM) amendment for XRP Ledger.
Meanwhile, Coinbase’s recent filing in its lawsuit against the US SEC highlighted the financial regulator's contradictory stance on digital assets. The XRP community and pro-Ripple attorneys commented on the exchange’s filing and its possible implications for the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit.
Daily digest market movers: Coinbase filing shows inconsistencies in SEC’s stance
- Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges by volume, filed a motion against the SEC and highlighted the regulator’s contradictory stance on digital assets. The exchange’s filing shows the SEC’s conflicting statements from 2018 and 2021.
Coinbase Filing. Source: X
- There is a direct relationship between Coinbase’s filing and the outcome of the Ripple lawsuit as Coinbase is challenging the SEC’s allegations that the exchange is involved in the sale of unregistered securities.
- On March 12, Coinbase filed an opening brief in the Third Circuit challenging the regulator’s denial of the rulemaking petition.
- The exchange’s Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal says there are dozens of legitimate concerns that the exchange raises in their petition, and questions the SEC’s authority over digital assets.
- Coinbase’s filing has an impact on the SEC’s lawsuit against payment giant Ripple since the exchange also questions the regulator’s authority to rule over crypto assets.
- The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit continues to influence XRP price and sentiment of XRP holders since the cross-border payment firm is one of the largest holders of the altcoin.
Technical Analysis: Towards November 2023 high
XRP price is in an uptrend. Looking at the daily chart, XRP price tagged a new year-to-date high of $0.7440 on Monday, and settled above support at $0.6886. This coincides with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the altcoin’s run to the new 2024 high. On the upside, the target for XRP price is the November 2023 high of $0.7500.
Still, XRP price has corrected to $0.6940 on Tuesday. The pair finds support at the 78.6% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels at $0.6886 and $0.6452, respectively.
The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) support the altcoin’s gains. The green bars in both momentum indicators signal the uptrend is intact and there is positive momentum in XRP/USDT.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
If the daily candlestick closes below the 78.6% Fib retracement at $0.6886, the bullish thesis could be invalidated. XRP price could sweep the support at 50% Fib retracement at $0.6147 before attempting a recovery.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14: For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security. For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token. While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and will need to keep litigating over the around $729 million it received under written contracts.
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at. Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say. Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales are likely to persist.
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation. While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
The court decision is a partial summary judgment. The ruling can be appealed once a final judgment is issued or if the judge allows it before then. The case is in a pretrial phase, in which both Ripple and the SEC still have the chance to settle.
