- XRP price bounces off the $0.382 support level with a make-or-break scenario.
- A bounce off this level could result in a 25% upswing to $0.471.
- However, a breakdown could lead to a selloff that pushes Ripple to retest the $0.288.
XRP price shows a decline in momentum that could result in a steep correction. The directional bias will depend on how the remittance token will react to the immediate support level.
XRP price at inflection point
XRP price has been grappling with the $0.382 support level. Investors should note that this level was a major hurdle in June and continues to be extremely significant. Depending on how the remittance token reacts to this level, it could take off or result in a steep correction.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped below 50 or the midpoint after briefly hovering above it. This decline indicates that the momentum is waning and bears are winning. However, the ongoing slump in XRP price could be a ploy from market makers to collect the sell-stop liquidity resting below $0.316.
Therefore, investors should not jump the gun and stick to a directional bias. A quick recovery rally above $0.382 followed by a liquidity run will signal manipulation. In such a case, market participants can expect the remittance token to continue its ascent.
The $0.446 and $0.506 levels are significant barriers where holders can book profit. This move would constitute a 25% upswing for XRP price.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if XRP price produces a decisive daily candlestick close below $0.382 without any attempts at recovery, it will signal that a bearish thesis is in play. In such a case, Ripple could trigger a 25% crash to $0.288.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Jim Cramer urges investors to sell crypto holdings, says XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin and MATIC could go to $0
Jim Cramer is an American TV personality and host of the Mad Money show on CNBC. Cramer urged investors on December 5 to sell their crypto holdings before it is too late.
Binance gains from FTX collapse as trading activity surges by 30% in November
Binance led the exchange market trading volume, which saw an increase to $705 billion last month. Binance has emerged as a key industry entity with the Proof of Reserves and Industry Recovery Fund initiatives.
Crypto lender Nexo announces departure from the United States following fallout with regulators
Following FTX's collapse, many crypto companies have borne the brunt of the United States regulators, but Nexo became the first one to stand up against them.
Shiba Inu Prediction: A downward dog can only bend so far
Shiba Inu price starts December off on a shaky start. The recent rejection of the previous support zone spells bad news for SHIB’s future price action. A sweep of the lows event could result if market conditions persist.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing likelihood of 80% rally for BTC before 2023
A massive bullish move is coming. In the last two articles, we have taken a look at why this is possible from a technical and on-chain perspective. In this weekly forecast, we will take a look at Bitcoin’s monthly performance for the last decade and determine if this bullish outlook is possible.