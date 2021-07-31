XLM Price Prediction: Stellar bulls gearing up for a big move above $0.2870

- XLM/USD is gathering strength for further upside beyond $0.30.
- Stellar price set to confirm an ascending triangle breakout on the 4H chart.
- XLM bulls find immediate support at 21-SMA at $0.2725.
Stellar Lumens (XLM/USD) is alternating between gains and losses around $0.2800 so far this Saturday, looking out for a strong bullish catalyst to extend the recent uptrend.
XLM price is consolidating after four consecutive daily gains, having failed to secure its hold above the $0.30 level. The altcoin remains on track to book the second straight weekly advance, adding nearly 7% over the past seven days.
XLM/USD’s path of least resistance remains to the upside
Stellar Lumen’s four-hour chart shows that the price has been traversing within an ascending triangle formation since July 22.
XLM price remains primed for a bullish breakout from the triangle, as it continues to challenge the horizontal trendline resistance at $0.2870.
If the bulls manage to find a strong foothold above the latter on a four-hourly candlestick closing basis, then a rally towards the pattern target measured at $0.3230 could be well on the cards in the near term.
However, on its way northwards, the $0.30 psychological level could challenge the bullish commitments.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently pointing up at 58.51, backs XLM’s constructive outlook.
XLM/USD: Four-hour chart
Alternatively, the upward-sloping 21-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.2725 could limit any pullbacks from higher levels.
Sellers will then keep their sight on the next downside target around $0.2670, where the mildly bullish 50-SMA and rising trendline (triangle) support coincide.
A sustained break below that confluence support would yield a downside breakout from the triangle, exposing the critical 200-SMA cushion at $0.2526.
SafeMoon price eyes a pullback amid oversold conditions before next downswing kicks in
SafeMoon price brought an end to its ten-day-long range trade at lower levels, following a daily closing below the rising trendline support at $0.00000236 that validated a bear flag formation. RSI peeps into the oversold territory, warranting caution for the bears. Therefore, a rebound could be in the offing before SAFEMOON price resumes the next downswing.
Cardano price awaits acceptance above this key hurdle to initiate rally towards $1.45
Cardano awaits a range breakout from two key averages on the 12H chart. An impending bull cross and bullish RSI keep the ADA buyers hopeful. ADA price eyes a rally to 200-SMA at $1.4545 on a firm break above 100-SMA.
Axie Infinity price shows massive bullish potential suggesting AXS is primed for another 140% rally
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Axie Infinity price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where AXS could be heading next as it looks primed for consolidation before higher highs.
State Street will expand crypto services for private-fund clients to meet growing demand
State Street is looking to offer its private-fund clients crypto administration services. Last month, the Boston-based bank created a new division focused on digital assets. The American bank aims to meet growing client demand for cryptocurrencies with new service offerings.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.